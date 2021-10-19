SRAM & MRAM wraps up MEDICAL JAPAN 2021 with an overwhelming response

Tokyo [Japan], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://srammram.com) SRAM & MRAM Group wraps up MEDICAL JAPAN 2021 summit with an overwhelming response. The group in association with DM Link showcased "(https://www.walletz4u.com)" during the MEDICAL JAPAN 2021 summit. The event began on October 13, 2021, and concluded on October 15, 2021. MEDICAL JAPAN is a yearly trade show consisting of specialized shows for the Medical, Elderly Care and Pharmacy industries. It consists of eight exhibitions, including Medical Devices and Hospital Equipment Expo, Hospital BPO Services Expo, Medical IT Expo, Pharmacy Solutions Expo and more.

The event brought together medical technologists, hospital directors, elderly care facilities directors, pharmacies managers and others from all over the world. With the theme of "Insights into your family's health", the SRAM & MRAM Group unveiled a plethora of medical products along with their flagship medical protection supply, i.e., Walletz4u; a flagship brand that manufactures its flagship products for consumers across the globe.

Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; a brand that is catering to multiple markets and verticals. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable. Walletz4u is poised to become one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the world markets.

Speaking on the development, Hemlata Arumugam, CEO SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are elated to be part of MEDICAL JAPAN 2021. We successfully showcased a plethora of medical products along with our flagship medical protection supply 'Walletz4u'. It also gave us an opportunity to get closer to the stakeholders and the potential business prospects. We are sure this will help us in creating long-term business association too."

Addressing the participation, Rajesh Wadhwa, representing SRAM & MRAM from Tokyo quoted, "We are proud to be associated with MEDICAL JAPAN 2021, where we showcased Walletz4u. The summit helped us in reaching out to the ASEAN region. It offered a great business proposition to showcase the advancement and the products to the stakeholders as well."

Speaking on the closure, Vishal Ahuja, Global Marketing Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "MEDICAL JAPAN is a great initiative, it not only brought the merchants and manufacturers together but also it offered equal business prospects as well."

Regarding the development, Abhishek Tandon Director DM Link said, "It was a delight to be a part of the summit. It helped in exchanging technologies & innovations. It also opened new channels for advanced tech products for the masses to access through a solitary platform."

The Summit is dedicated to showcasing technologies, products, and knowledge transfer among players from around the globe. MEDICAL JAPAN is a yearly property that helps in bringing business leaders, healthcare professionals for commercial entities and healthcare systems, and exploring the latest tech knowledge and products.

