SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: The Symbiosis School of Visual Arts and Photography (SSVAP), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), successfully concluded the "Third Eye - Annual Photography Exhibition 2026", held on 13th and 14th March at the SIU Hilltop Campus, Lavale. Bringing together a wide spectrum of visual narratives, the two-day exhibition featured a curated display of student work spanning multiple photographic genres. The showcase highlighted the creative depth, technical proficiency, and conceptual thinking developed through the institute's structured academic and mentorship-driven approach. A key highlight of the exhibition was an exclusive masterclass conducted on 13th March by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Praveen Morchhale, a recipient of the INALCO Jury Award (Paris) and the National Film Award. The session offered valuable perspectives on visual storytelling, narrative design, and the relationship between cinema and photography, enriching the learning experience for aspiring visual artists.

The exhibition concluded with an award ceremony on 14th March, graced by noted Indian film and OTT actor Rajeev Khandelwal. He felicitated outstanding student projects and engaged with participants, sharing insights and encouragement with emerging creative talent. Conceptualised as "Third Eye - Annual Photography Exhibition," the event embodied the idea of looking beyond the obvious and cultivating a deeper, more interpretative visual perspective. It also served as a practical learning platform, with students taking ownership of key functions including curation, exhibition design, production, and on-ground execution. The exhibition further strengthened industry-academia engagement, with professionals participating as curators and jury members. Their interactions and feedback sessions provided students with critical insights into industry expectations while opening avenues for future collaborations and career opportunities.

Building on the success of previous editions, which have attracted significant visitor engagement and media attention, the 2026 exhibition continued to reinforce SSVAP's position as a platform for emerging visual talent. The initiative remains instrumental in preparing students for the professional creative landscape through hands-on exposure and industry interaction. With strong participation, expert engagement, and a diverse body of work on display, the exhibition marked another successful chapter in SSVAP's ongoing efforts to nurture the next generation of visual storytellers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)