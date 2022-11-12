Startup for buying properties. Bank se.. Hecta pe..

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/Hecta): Hecta Proptech has released a series of marketing collateral based on their new jingle "Bank se... Hecta pe!". This resonates with the company's vision of democratising buyers to acquire properties in a seamless manner and also helps banks in selling their inventory on our digital platforms. You can check out the videos on their youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/Hectaproptech)
Hecta, a marketplace for transacting real estate directly from Banks and Financial Institutions. The technology platform uses proprietary algorithms to curate properties based on location, budget, asset type according to the specific requirements of the buyers.
Hecta addresses a very critical need of banks to sell these properties, which has been their pain point for years. Banks usually sell them at a discount to market rate, with clear titles and accept payments via regular banking channels. Furthermore, the company offers a bouquet of other services within the ecosystem from professional experts and loans from empaneled financial institutions.
