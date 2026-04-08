BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], April 8: The Startup Policy Forum (SPF), India's premier startup advocacy and membership organisation, today announced a partnership with the Fintech Premier League (FPL), the cricket tournament that is set to become one of the most beloved traditions of India's fintech ecosystem. FPL was the brainchild of Signzy, and its first edition was nothing short of spectacular. It brought together the fintech community not in a boardroom, but on the cricket pitch. Thirty two fintech companies participated in the inaugural edition -- including Razorpay, PayU, CRED, PhonePe, Zerodha, Paisabazaar, and more. Over 86 matches were played, 100+ CXOs and senior leaders were involved, and Zerodha emerged as the national winner. By any measure, it was a landmark moment for the community.

"The first edition of FPL showed us something we always believed, that the fintech ecosystem is more than a professional community, it is a family. When you have 32 companies, 100+ senior leaders, and 86 matches -- and the energy only gets better with every game -- you know you've built something real. Bringing SPF on board as a partner for the 2nd edition is a tremendous boost. SPF's reach, its convening power, and its deep relationships across the ecosystem mean that FPL can now truly become an industry-wide initiative. We couldn't think of a better partner to help us take FPL to the next level," Arpit Ratan, Co-founder, Signzy said.

"SPF exists to bring India's startup community closer across policy, partnerships, and community. Ecosystems are built in the moments of connection between people building together. Fintech Premier League embodies that spirit perfectly. Nothing creates bonds quite like the game of cricket does. Partnering with FPL for its second edition is a natural fit given our mission of community building. We want to make it bigger, bolder, and more inclusive. A true celebration of making the ecosystem stronger.," said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Founder & CEO, Startup Policy Forum. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Fintech Baithak, SPF's closed-door engagement that brings together fintech founders and senior government stakeholders for substantive policy dialogue.

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