STL wins INR ~170 crore eal for building a Unified Network Management System for PGCIL

You would like to read
- 7th Dr MS Swaminathan Award for the Period 2017-2019 awarded to Dr V Praveen Rao
- SVKM's NMIMS' Centre of Excellence in Analytics and Data Science opens admissions for MBA (Business Analytics)
- Amid depleting groundwater table, Aquabrim is promoting water security across households and industries
- Tatvic Analytics recognised as a Great Workplace
- SYSOTEL, ByteIQ Analytics form strategic partnership for innovation
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): STL, an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announced a partnership with India's largest power distribution company, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).
Through this collaboration, STL will fulfil PGCIL's requirement for high performance, integrated network management systems across their regional communications networks. With this multi-year deal worth INR ~170 Cr, STL further strengthens its relationship with PGCIL. As a part of its earlier engagements, STL has been supplying optical fibre cables and developed an IP-MPLS network for PGCIL.
PGCIL owns and operates 90 per cent of India's interstate and inter-regional electric power transmission network spanning 1,72,192 circuit kilometres & 72,126 km of telecom network. This gigantic transmission & telecom network has to be consistently maintained at an availability of 99% & 99.5% uptime, respectively. As networking becomes agile, these mammoth networks will require a modern approach to management and orchestration to solve challenges in the areas of silos, interoperability and security.
Leveraging its software-defined networking solution, STL will deliver a customised Unified Network Management System (UNMS) offering advanced automation, programmable configuration and actionable insights. Through this solution, PGCIL will get a consolidated, centralised view of regional networks and will be able to optimise O & M, reduce system outages at the national level and generate performance analytics for the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
Commenting on this collaboration, Praveen Cherian, CEO, Global Business Services, STL said: "We are delighted to form an association with PGCIL for creating a customised UNMS for managing their massive-scale utility networks. Through our solution, we will provide a consolidated infrastructure with centralised controls for their inter-regional networks. The network management system, with integrated analytics, will bring in efficiency and effectiveness setting superior standards in networks operations management."
STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. (https://www.stl.tech) Read more, (https://www.stl.tech/press_release.html) Contact us.
(https://www.stl.tech) |(https://twitter.com/STL_tech) Twitter | (https://www.linkedin.com/company/sterlite-technologies-ltd-) LinkedIn | (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZFZ0whG9iCj6GErP3hrtBw) YouTube
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor