STL wins INR ~170 crore eal for building a Unified Network Management System for PGCIL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): STL, an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announced a partnership with India's largest power distribution company, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

Through this collaboration, STL will fulfil PGCIL's requirement for high performance, integrated network management systems across their regional communications networks. With this multi-year deal worth INR ~170 Cr, STL further strengthens its relationship with PGCIL. As a part of its earlier engagements, STL has been supplying optical fibre cables and developed an IP-MPLS network for PGCIL.

PGCIL owns and operates 90 per cent of India's interstate and inter-regional electric power transmission network spanning 1,72,192 circuit kilometres & 72,126 km of telecom network. This gigantic transmission & telecom network has to be consistently maintained at an availability of 99% & 99.5% uptime, respectively. As networking becomes agile, these mammoth networks will require a modern approach to management and orchestration to solve challenges in the areas of silos, interoperability and security.

Leveraging its software-defined networking solution, STL will deliver a customised Unified Network Management System (UNMS) offering advanced automation, programmable configuration and actionable insights. Through this solution, PGCIL will get a consolidated, centralised view of regional networks and will be able to optimise O & M, reduce system outages at the national level and generate performance analytics for the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Commenting on this collaboration, Praveen Cherian, CEO, Global Business Services, STL said: "We are delighted to form an association with PGCIL for creating a customised UNMS for managing their massive-scale utility networks. Through our solution, we will provide a consolidated infrastructure with centralised controls for their inter-regional networks. The network management system, with integrated analytics, will bring in efficiency and effectiveness setting superior standards in networks operations management."

