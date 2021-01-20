Stock Pro - a training and guiding solution for all stock market traders and investors

Mumbai/Gurugram (Maharashtra/Haryana) [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Stock Market is one of the biggest mind-game where the fight is between well educated, deep pocketed institutional investors and a lay trader/investor.

It is a matter of clever investing which takes a lot of study, observation and analytics of the financial market and taking into consideration all the risk factors involved. A lay investor or trader might find himself making more losses than profits if he trades with half-knowledge. Keeping this in mind, Stock Pro provides refined online training courses from beginner to advanced level traders/investors.

Spearheaded by Dr Seema Jain, Stock Pro is one of the fastest growing stock market training institutes in India. Stock Pro was established in 2016 with the vision to educate, guide and empower people to trade confidently and make consistent money in the stock market.

Dr. Seema Jain (PhD., IIT Delhi) is a SEBI - registered Research Analyst with more than 20 years of trading experience. She currently has a very active presence on social media and has published 2000 plus research reports on stock markets and published around 1000 plus educational videos about stock markets on YouTube.

"When I started the Institute in 2017, there were very few online institutes offering online stock market training. Understanding the need for this, I started the institute. To my surprise, there were many people looking for something like this and 50 people enrolled within 24 hours from across the world, including India for the first batch," said Dr Seema Jain, precisely explaining the trading concept to a layman,

"We have now completed almost 35 batches and trained and empowered around 4000+ people about stock markets, equipping them with the knowledge to trade independently on the stock market," said Dr Jain.

"It is simple. When you are Right, hold your trades. When you are Wrong, exit fast," added Dr Jain.

To fulfil the goal of empowering interested individuals with in-depth and detailed knowledge of the stocks and their risk management, Stock Pro trains its students with Live Markets for a long-term so that they are accustomed to different scenarios in a constantly changing financial environment.

Stock Pro provides analysis and techniques which are backed by powerful technology in the form of LIVE SCANNERS which compliment members in understanding the Stock Market and helps them in taking right decision. In other words, they train members to become part-time traders and full-time risk managers of their own money as the company believes that along with the profits, it's equally important to protect one's capital.

