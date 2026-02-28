String Metaverse Ltd appoints former Capital One tech leader Sai Kotha Venkata as Technical Advisor; launches global AI agent infrastructure

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28: String Metaverse Ltd. (BSE: META), a blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence-driven financial technology company, announced the appointment of former Capital One technology leader Mr. Sai Kotha Venkata as Technical Advisor, alongside the launch of a global initiative to deploy autonomous artificial intelligence agents across financial markets, payments, and enterprise operations. The company said Mr. Sai Kotha Venkata , who has approximately 19 years of experience managing large-scale, mission-critical systems serving millions of users, will advise on technology architecture, AI deployment strategy, and enterprise-scale infrastructure as String Metaverse expands its AI-native financial platform. The announcement comes as financial institutions and technology firms accelerate investments in autonomous systems capable of executing complex workflows, trading strategies, and payment transactions with minimal human intervention.

String Metaverse also disclosed plans to establish a Singapore-based technology entity to develop and operate what it describes as an "Agentic Workforce Platform," intended to deploy thousands of specialized AI agents globally. The Singapore entity will be led by Mr.Krishna Mohan Meenavalli, Executive Director of the company who holds a Master's degree in Finance and has experience in high-frequency trading platforms and capital markets technology. Mr.Krishna Mohan Meenavalli will oversee global deployment of the agent infrastructure in collaboration with Mr. Sai Kotha Venkata. The initiative is expected to focus on multiple areas, including: - Tokenization of real-world assets - AI-driven risk management and financial intelligence systems

- High-frequency trading and market-making technologies - Capital-efficient automated financial strategies - Agent-to-agent commerce and micropayment infrastructure powered by stablecoins - Autonomous enterprise operations The company said its Canada-based fintech platform, "String Payx" will play a central role in enabling global agentic payment rails and programmable transactions between autonomous systems. String Metaverse expects the Singapore entity to operate with the following proposed ownership structure: - String Metaverse Ltd. -- 25% - UM Family Trust -- 45% - Sai Kothavenkata -- 25% - Key Personnel Pool -- 5% The expansion reflects a broader industry shift toward AI-driven automation across financial services, where firms are seeking to reduce operational costs and improve capital efficiency through machine-executed decision systems.

String Metaverse operates across Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, India, Singapore, and Canada, with activities spanning blockchain infrastructure, trading technology, tokenization platforms, and programmable finance networks. About String Metaverse Ltd. String Metaverse Ltd. is a technology company focused on blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence-driven financial systems, and digital economic networks. Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)