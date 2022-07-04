Sumitomo Chemical launches Danitol NXT, Pyclome, and Sumi Blue Diamond in India

You would like to read
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 4 (ANI/PNN): Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Corporation, Japan, a leading global crop protection company, has launched 3 unique 9 (3) registered products - Sumi Blue Diamond, Pyclome, and Danitol NXT during the annual director club distributor meet at Kolkata.
Tadashi Katayama San and Masanori Uzawa San, Director of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd from Japan, attended the grand launch ceremony.
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, a Japanese multinational company with an Indian heart, believes in innovation and technology. The company has a diverse presence in Crop Protection, Grain Fumigation, Rodent Control, Bio-pesticides, Environmental Health, Professional Pest Control products, and Feed Additives for use in India.
Katayama san and Uzawa San emphasized the corporate philosophy of Sumitomo Chemical, of creating new value by building on innovation that should benefit society at large. The Company has ensured innovation and technology transfer from Japan to India for the farmers to achieve sustainable agriculture goals.
Chetan Shah - Managing Director SCIL, always says that as Sumitomo Chemical India, we are committed to providing an innovative solution to the growers.
Shushil Marfatia, Executive Director, and Kunal Mittal, Senior Vice President, thanked the business partners for their continued support and trust in Sumitomo.
Dr Suresh Ramachandran, Chief Commercial Officer at SCIL, said - New Launches in Insecticide and Biorational portfolio will give respite to farmers on emerging pest problems in the sown area of paddy cotton and brinjal. It will also strengthen the presence of the company in mentioned crop geographies.
Amit Verma, Associate Vice President of Marketing, said that company is working on many innovative projects, such as Drone applications, Digital empowerment which will help us align with the changing world. He also shared that Sumitomo has many products in the pipeline which will be instrumental in sustainable business growth in India.
Sumi Blue Diamond, a patented product with a unique formulation, will help leading progressive paddy growers to get better crop growth and higher yield. Sumi Blue Diamond is the first Central Insecticide Board (CIB) approved Plant Growth regulator in the granule segment.
PYCLOME is a combination of two unique proven chemistries which have different modes of action and provide better control over the pest spectrum. PYCLOME is registered on Cotton & Brinjal crops. Danitol NXT is a safe and unique EW formulation in the Insecticide segment for Rice growers in India.
