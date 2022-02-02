Sundaram Auto Components conferred with TPM Excellence Award for its Mysuru Plant

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sundaram Auto Components Limited (SACL), a TVS Group Company and one of India's leading plastic auto component manufacturers has been recognised in the category, 'Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) Excellence Award'- presented by Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance (JIPM) for its Mysuru plant. With this award, SACL joins the elite list of other 24 companies globally and six within India to be conferred this award.

JIPM's TPM award is globally coveted and is a testimony to SACL's commitment to improving the quality of its products and production efficiency by preventing equipment breakdowns, enhancing the quality of the equipment, and standardising the equipment at its Mysuru plant. With the TVS Group being a torchbearer of TQM and TPM implementation in India, it was only natural for its group company SACL to follow suit.

The journey started at its Mysuru plant in August 2016 with the aim to improve customer satisfaction through on-time delivery with the best quality levels at minimum cost. As a result, the plant's overall equipment efficiency improved by 20 per cent between 2016 and 2021, 50 per cent reduction in lead time to service the customers, reducing line defects by 33 per cent. All of this resulted in a considerable reduction in manufacturing costs, which allowed the company to sustain itself in an ever-increasing competitive market. This exercise massively improved the morale of the people working in the plant.

Reflecting on the significance of the award, Rajesh Oommen, President - SACL, said, "We are delighted to get this honour from JIPM, which is the highest standard of TPM awards at the global level. The team has worked diligently to implement, imbibe, and standardise the overall framework of TPM, which has resulted in higher productivity by minimising losses. I am sure this recognition will further inspire the team to achieve higher performance."

Conducted in two stages, a team of experts from JIPM carries out the assessment for the TPM award. The assessment aims to evaluate the factory's policies, practices, and performances around the eight pillars of the TPM technique.

Sundaram Auto Components Limited is a part of Sundaram Clayton Group and the wholly-owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company. Since its inception in 1988, the company has grown to a full-service provider of injection moulded plastic solutions to the automotive industry.

At Sundaram Auto Components Limited, we strive for uncompromising commitment to overall customer satisfaction by meeting stringent quality standards, challenging technical requirements and meeting customer programme timelines. We strongly believe that our growth philosophy is - "being the first choice for all stakeholders". We achieve this through our passion for automobiles and our continual endeavour in using plastic as a medium to provide innovative solutions to meet the requirements of automobiles. We can achieve this through the experience gained over 25 years in developing plastic parts and solutions for automobiles and establishing seamless integration of processes from design engineering to manufacturing, ensuring that best practices are deployed across locations.

