Sunny Leone's cameo in the song "Shantabai" of the Marathi film Aamdar Nivas starring Rohit Choudhary as a builder

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/PNN): Producer turned actor Rohit Choudhary is making his grand debut in the Marathi movie Aamdar Nivas by Sanjiv Kumar Rathod.
The COVID-19 had slowed things down but now with approval from government to restart shooting, BTS pictures from the shooting of a song for the same movie are going viral and can also be viewed on Rohit's social media handle.
The item number Shanta Bai's shooting was recently completed alongside Sunny Leone, Sayaji Shinde and Rohit. Dressed in a Nauvari saree, Sunny as usual is looking sizzling on screen and even Rohit looked quite comfortable considering this is his debut film.
"Shinde sir is an ocean of experience and shooting alongside him was a learning experience. Sunny is an absolutely beautiful and professional person. I was initially nervous as to how I will perform next to her, but she is such a professional that it made things very easy and I am positive the audience will love the song," said Rohit talking about his experience on sharing screen space with Sunny Leone and veteran actor Sayaji Shinde.
Rohit is excited about his upcoming debut, delayed due to COVID-19; the movie is slated to hit the movie theatres this year; going by the BTS shots, this is going to be an interesting movie to look out for.
