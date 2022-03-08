Sweta Samota, India's leading book coach conferred with the Global Fame Award 2022

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV): India's Leading Book Coach and Bestselling Author, Sweta Samota was recently bestowed with the prestigious Global Fame Awards 2022 for her work in helping people write their books faster and publishing books without spending a single rupee.

She was awarded "Best Book Coach, Author and Speaker" at GFA 2022.

GFA awards that took place on 1st March 2022, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Mumbai. The event was organized by VKonnect Star Events and Entertainment. The idea behind hosting such an incredible event was to recognize the real-life achievers from various walks of life.

The award was presented by the Bollywood Diva Neha Dhupia and several celebrities graced the event including Erica Fernandes, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Melvin Louis, Rakhi Sawant and Rajiv Adatia.

Sweta Samota, who won the Global Fame Award took to Instagram to express her happiness, "Finally, my 5 years of hard work, commitment and impact are recognized by GFA. Thankful and Humbled."

On receiving the award, Sweta said to the media, "My Most Trusted Author workshops are giving a hard time to paid book publishers of India. The USP of my mentoring is that through my experience in publishing 11 books and helping several hundreds of individuals in writing and publishing books, I have figured out the secrets of bestselling books and simplified it for everyone and to top it up, I am guiding individuals to self-publish their books with zero investment."

Young and dynamic, Sweta Samota, is a software engineer turned Bestselling author and Book Coach working in the book publishing industry for over 5 years. She is also a motivational speaker. After BE (Computers), she started her career as a software engineer. Although outstanding in her job, Sweta realized that she wanted more from her professional career.

She quit her 12 years high-paying job to embark on a journey as an entrepreneur and author. Her 11th book Changemakers was in the news as its foreword is written by Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu and was launched by Javed Akhtar, Nandita Das, Ranveer Brar and Kanika Dhillon. Sweta is currently working on her 12th book 'The Running Effect' which aims to reveal the secrets of top athletes of the country.

She believes that new India is ready for this change of self-publishing. Through her seminars, workshops and books, she inspires new authors and impacts their lives through her path-breaking insights and inspiring action.

To learn more about the Most Trusted Author workshop and Sweta Samota, visit - (https://learn.swetasamota.com/optin1612604503665)

