Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC) opens admissions for 2022

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC), one of India's topmost media education institutions, has opened admissions for its three-year BA Mass Communication programme for the year 2022.
SCMC is a department of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU), under the Faculty of Media Communication (FoMC), and consistently ranked among the best undergraduate media colleges in the country for its flagship bachelor's degree programme which offers four different specializations - in Journalism, Audio-Visual Production, Advertising, and Public Relations.
Students who have completed their 10+2 in any discipline may apply if they meet the eligibility criteria. The programme intake is 120, and admissions are through a two-stage process beginning with the common SET (Symbiosis Entrance Test) - a university level exam conducted by SIU to admit students into its various UG and Integrated programs.
Candidates shortlisted by SCMC after SET are required to appear for a home-based online Personal Interaction (PI) and Document Verification (DV) process, the schedule and details of which will be shared with them by email.
The SET Online registration is open on (https://www.set-test.org/?utm_source=SRV & utm_medium=Press+Release+ & utm_campaign=SET+Test) and will remain open till June 08, 2022 (Wednesday). The last date to register for SCMC is June 20, 2022 (Monday). To know more about the important dates for SCMC applications (https://scmc.edu.in/important-dates) Click Here
SCMC's BA Mass Communication programme is spread across six semesters over three years with a blend of skill-based, practical, theoretical and research-oriented learning, which provides students the chance to explore different avenues in the industry and in higher education after their graduation. Students have opportunities to complete multiple internships and external and internally-guided projects throughout the duration of the programme.
SCMC is headed by Dr Sreeram Gopalkrishnan, who has over three decades of leadership experience in the public and private corporate sectors and academia, with expertise in Corporate Communications, Marketing, Advertising and Films. "Media is a challenging industry, and ours is a tough programme," he said. "We are looking for young people who have a creative spark, and the attitude and temperament to feed their passion for media and communications over the long term. At SCMC we provide them with the skills and the space to grow into world-class professionals who are ready to meet the rigours of the job."
The Centre is housed in the Symbiosis Viman Nagar campus, located in a vibrant, cosmopolitan area of the city, close to Pune's International Airport. SCMC is home to students from across India and abroad. The student community bonds through a range of activities including sports, clubs and cultural activities, on and off campus.
For more information on the SCMC experience and the BA Mass Communication programme visit: (https://scmc.edu.in/?utm_source=SRV & utm_medium=Press+Release+ & utm_campaign=SCMC+Pune)
