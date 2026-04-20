BusinessWire India

Basel [Switzerland]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: SynSmart Rasayan Research Private Limited and Amporin Pharmaceuticals AG today announced a collaboration to develop breakthrough small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of deadly degenerative diseases.

Under the terms of this collaboration, SynSmart will synthesize a substantial library of novel membrane-protecting molecules at its Mumbai research facility. Upon screening, the collaboration could be extended to follow-on chemistry as well as potential work in ADME-PK areas, with the intention to accelerate the project to candidate selection.

Commenting on this, Mr. Saurabh Kapure, CEO at SynSmart said, "This collaboration is a testimony of value that SynSmart can bring to the table for its partners. With lab operations running in multi-shift mode and lean team hierarchy, the speed and cost-savings help partners get more done for less."