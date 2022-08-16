Tagbin creates an immersive digital experience through Har Ghar Tirangaa programme with the Ministry of Culture

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): As part of the 75th Independence Day-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Tagbin, a think tank organisation where creativity and technology combine to provide visitors with memorable experiences, created an immersive experience through its Har Ghar Tirangaa programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.

It all started when Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his recent Tweet, invited Indians to hoist or display the national flag at their homes from August 13 to August 15 as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of the government. Further, he implied that participation in the campaign would strengthen feelings of loyalty to the country's flag.

The goal of this campaign was to raise national pride and enthusiasm for the flag through encouraging a sense of patriotism among the people. Tagbin built a website with a virtual environment where users were able to register themselves in just 4 simple steps. It allowed users to digitally "pin" a flag and then upload a selfie while they held the flag. As an added bonus, clicking on the link would take the users to a digital Indian flag including an image of the Tiranga and hundreds of millions of selfies.

Just a few days ago, this effort was launched on a nationwide scale, and Tagbin was instrumental in establishing the program's digital footprint. The number of people that visited the site grew exponentially. By August 15, the company had reached over 80 Million users. Furthermore, gratification like digital tiranga where the user could see their selfie forming a digital tiranga and downloading and sharing certificates after pinning a flag have created motivation to participate in this campaign.

The technologically adept staff at Tagbin has enabled the company to create and manage the Har Ghar Tiranga website on a daily basis. This permitted the company to monitor the steadily increasing volume of site traffic and ensure that the site continued to run smoothly.

Since the initiative had evolved into a national program, Tagbin has been actively involved in the process of digitally amplifying the entirety of the program. As a result of the spectacular success of Digital Jyot and PM Museum, the Rashtragaan campaign, and Netaji Hologram, Tagbin, a prominent player in the business, had come up with this ingenious idea in order to commemorate this very special occasion--the 75th Independence Day.

Last year, on Independence Day, Tagbin created rashtragaan.in, a website where over 2.5 crore visitors posted videos of themselves singing the rashtragaan. Considering last year's outcome, the Ministry entrusted the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative's responsibility to Tagbin again.

Saurav Bhaik, the founder and CEO of Tagbin, said, "Tagbin has been vital in the digital success of this project. Patriotism is the dominant feeling at the moment. The overwhelming positive feedback we've received is a great pride as we watched the numbers of participants grow over a few days. The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative is a source of immense pride for us. All of us at Tagbin were behind this project because we believed it not only strengthens our team but the whole nation. We're glad to have been able to bring people together so quickly in a short period of time".

Tagbin's Har Ghar Tiranga website received more than 50 Million digital flags pinned and more than 60 Million selfies uploaded. The organization accomplished a great deal of responses by rapidly expanding its online presence within a few days.

