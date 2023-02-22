TagHive, A Samsung backed Edtech firm, is the implementation partner of choice for India Inc.'s education-based social impact initiatives

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/SRV): TagHive, a Samsung-backed ed-tech firm that launched the Class Saathi solution and clicker for student assessments, has become a preferred implementation partner for leading corporate houses, for education-based social impact initiatives. Through these collaborations, TagHive's Class Saathi is being introduced to government schools and schools in rural areas, where a lack of internet or electricity was a major hindrance to digital learning. With long-term, impact-driven collaborations with Arvind Foundation and Ford Foundation among others, TagHive has already reached over 300+ schools across the country.

TagHive, founded in 2017 as a product of Samsung C-Lab, introduced a clicker-based classroom response system and an AI-powered self-assessment solution, called 'Class Saathi' with an aim to bridge learning gaps through tech-driven solutions. Designed to facilitate continuous assessments, performance tracking, data analysis, and insights, Class Saathi's resourcefulness and agility allow for customization to meet the needs of both English and regional language assessments and has thus become an enabler of choice for educational institutes.

Pankaj Agarwal, CEO of (https://tag-hive.com/about-us) TagHive Inc. further said, "Post-pandemic, digital learning has become mainstream among private schools but for the students from the rural hinterlands and public schools, digital learning remains largely inaccessible. We want to change this by collaborating with an education-based social impact initiative of India Inc. and to create a digital learning experience that helps students become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by the NEP 2020. With Class Saathi's 'Data First' approach, we aim to empower all stakeholders in the K-12 education ecosystem to be able to truly understand the learning outcomes of all students. We are deeply honored by the support and enthusiasm of our partners and are committed to continue working with the grass root level stakeholders, to enhance access to digital learning tools and thereby transform classroom learning."

Class Saathi is the world's first Bluetooth-based clicker solution designed specifically for all K-12 schools, is in line with the GoI's vision for PM Shri Schools, and is designed to provide a stimulating learning environment to all students. With instant assessments accessible on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and interactive panels, Class Saathi offers over 30,000 questions on Maths, Science, Social Studies, and English for students of Class 6 to Class 10. More classes are being added. As of February 2023, over 7.7 million questions were solved on the Class Saathi app.

Arvind Foundation, the CSR arm of the Arvind group, has successfully implemented the Class Saathi solution for students in 3 of their centers, serving over 450 students, since October 2022.

Speaking about their collaboration with TagHive, Niraj Lal, Head CSR of Arvind Ltd., said, "We are very happy to have partnered with TagHive for driving our education-based social impact initiatives. Within just 4 months, we have conducted over 80 assessments, and gained better insights into students' learning patterns and challenges, compared to traditional methods. Teachers are liking the visual appeal of the solution, how easy it is to upload questions and conduct assessments, and how they can instantly generate class and topic-wise statistics. Students have also been enjoying the learning process, and teachers are appreciating the meaningful impact it has on classroom engagement. This has added a lot more value to the quality of education."

Ford Foundation, another leading corporate, has also partnered with TagHive to provide the Class Saathi solution to around 120 classrooms across Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In the last year, TagHive has expanded from 10 schools to 2000+ schools across the country, including government and private schools across Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. TagHive currently has 22 registered patents and trademarks and 10 others are pending, most of which are in the edtech ambit. The company aims to continue to build technologies that make learning and assessment more efficient with a core focus on the K-12 segment and are confident that its offerings will create a pull factor in the Indian market.

