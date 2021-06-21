TalentSprint and IIT Hyderabad partner to build visual design and user experience expertise among professionals

You would like to read
- TalentSprint and RBCDSAI at IIT Madras to create a new breed of DeepTech Professionals
- NSE Academy and TalentSprint announce Deep Tech Education Programs to power India's financial markets
- JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, appoints Prof (Dr) Dheeraj Sanghi as the New VC
- Design Pataki by Esha Gupta launches DP Cult, an exclusive platform on design, art and architecture
- DOT School of Design invites early admission for degree and diploma courses in six design disciplines
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's world where users rely on virtual experiences offered by connected devices to work, to play, to shop and to practically do everything, visual design and user experience are becoming key pillars of a firm's digital transformation strategy.
Globally, firms are realizing the importance of focusing on customer delight to win in a fiercely competitive market, which in turn requires a deep understanding of users' needs and wants. Not surprisingly, over the past decade, design-led firms have experienced 228% stock performance growth over S & P's index, cites HBR (https://www.forbesindia.com/blog/the-innovation-edge/how-design-thinking-can-help-companies).
Target Audience: Aspiring and practising designers, researchers, entrepreneurs, animators, UI/UX professionals across multiple domains
Eligibility: Graduates with 1+ year experience
Certifying Authority: IIT Hyderabad
Duration & Format: 6 months Interactive Online Program
Fees: INR 3 lakhs with easy EMI options. Limited scholarships available.
Cohort 1 start date: August 2021
(https://iithyderabad.talentsprint.com/vdux): (https://bit.ly/3yZfc6p)
With visual design and user experience going mainstream, companies are investing heavily in design centres, hiring design teams, and conducting programs to inculcate design appreciation among employees. According to LinkedIn, UX is among the 10 most in-demand skills required for driving social innovation, web design, smart city, IoT & product design, interface, and AR/VR (https://www.businessinsider.in/slideshows/miscellaneous/15-skills-linkedin-says-are-most-likely-to-get-you-hired-in-2020-plus-the-affordable-online-courses-you-can-take-to-build-them/slidelist/75131988.cms).
India, poised on its digital transformation journey, offers a great career for professionals with deep appreciation of visual design and UX. To address this demand, TalentSprint, a leading NSE Group EdTech company, has launched the PG Certificate Program in Visual Design and User Experience in partnership with IIT Hyderabad, one of the fastest growing IITs of India with a top 10 NIRF ranking.
The six-month program, which has been designed by the Department of Design at IIT Hyderabad, aims to teach working professionals how to create user-centric digital experiences. The curriculum includes Design Essentials & Design Thinking, Visual Thinking, Digital Storytelling, Graphic Design and Visual Branding.
The program will be delivered in an interactive live master class format on TalentSprint's patent pending digital learning platform ipearl.ai.
A hands-on program, it will allow participants the option to bring their own projects and solve during the program or choose from a wide range of pre-selected projects on diverse areas including Design for Web, Social Innovation, IoT and Product Design, Livable Cities, AR/VR, Education, etc.
A campus visit is likely at the end of the six-month program where participants will get to showcase their work to industry experts and leading academicians.
Prof Deepak John Mathew, Head of Department of Design, IIT Hyderabad, and Program Dean, said: "Our department nurtures a vibrant environment for exploring several facets of design. It houses the Design Innovation Centre (DIC), which acts as a bridge between academia and industry and aims to solve real-world problems using design. In today's world, design has become even more critical with every industry being digitally disrupted and every customer expecting a seamless experience across multi-connected devices. We are delighted about this program which, in partnership with TalentSprint, will allow us to share our learnings with working professionals and catalyse India's digital transformation."
Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD at TalentSprint, said: "For decades, India has been globally competitive in software development and known to be a powerhouse of top IT talent. Complementing this with design-led innovation will catalyse India's digital transformation journey. UX and visual design have huge career potential across the world and Indian design professionals can become globally competitive once they get access to world class learning. We are confident that the PG Certificate Program in Visual Design and User Experience will be a game changer for all those who want to learn how to create high-impact UX in real-world products and applications."
The PG Certificate Program in Visual Design and User Experience is now accepting applications for the first cohort due to start in August 2021. Please visit the program page (https://iithyderabad.talentsprint.com/vdux) to know more and apply.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor