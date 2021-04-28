TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): TCG Funds Fund 1 has picked up stake in NSE listed Vertoz Advertising Ltd. As per bulk deal data available on NSE, TCG Funds Fund 1 has picked up 85250 shares at Rs 255 each on 26 April, 2021 in Vertoz Advertising Ltd. Earlier Vertoz had also bagged the ET Icons award 2021 for being the leader in Programatic Digital Advertising.

Vertoz Advertising Ltd. (NSEI: VERTOZ) is a global ad-tech and mar-tech business group that aims to empower the digital footprints of businesses. Vertoz is driven by the latest technologies backed by AI & ML and provides services pertaining to the digital ecosystem to help brands make the best out of their online presence. Vertoz is engaged into Programmatic Advertising; Digital Advertising; Native Advertising.

In order to make the whole process hassle-free, Vertoz has developed all the possible products and services in-house and at the moment 5 entities are breathing under it - IngeniousPlex - Programmatic Media Buying Platform, IncrementX - Media Monetization Platform, Admozart - Contextual Marketplace, Adzurite - Performance Marketing Platform, ZKraft - 360° Digital Marketing Agency.

The company has robust R & D action plans in place and a truly global reach with an audience of over 1.3 billion. It is a futuristic industry with amplified growth potential.

Founded in 2012, Vertoz has offices worldwide with its Indian headquarter is in Mumbai & global headquarter in New York. Besides this, Vertoz is also India's only National Stock Exchange (NSE) listed ad-tech Company.

