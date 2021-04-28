TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

You would like to read
- TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. expands its footprint to the United States with the establishment of its subsidiary TCG GreenChem Inc.
- TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in G G Engineering Ltd.
- TCG Digital Introduces tcg mcube 4.0 to Turbocharge CX-A Step towards the Next Orbit
- Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India - Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund of Fund
- Mirae Asset launches 1st-in-India passive NYSE FANG+ Funds
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): TCG Funds Fund 1 has picked up stake in NSE listed Vertoz Advertising Ltd. As per bulk deal data available on NSE, TCG Funds Fund 1 has picked up 85250 shares at Rs 255 each on 26 April, 2021 in Vertoz Advertising Ltd. Earlier Vertoz had also bagged the ET Icons award 2021 for being the leader in Programatic Digital Advertising.
Vertoz Advertising Ltd. (NSEI: VERTOZ) is a global ad-tech and mar-tech business group that aims to empower the digital footprints of businesses. Vertoz is driven by the latest technologies backed by AI & ML and provides services pertaining to the digital ecosystem to help brands make the best out of their online presence. Vertoz is engaged into Programmatic Advertising; Digital Advertising; Native Advertising.
In order to make the whole process hassle-free, Vertoz has developed all the possible products and services in-house and at the moment 5 entities are breathing under it - IngeniousPlex - Programmatic Media Buying Platform, IncrementX - Media Monetization Platform, Admozart - Contextual Marketplace, Adzurite - Performance Marketing Platform, ZKraft - 360° Digital Marketing Agency.
The company has robust R & D action plans in place and a truly global reach with an audience of over 1.3 billion. It is a futuristic industry with amplified growth potential.
Founded in 2012, Vertoz has offices worldwide with its Indian headquarter is in Mumbai & global headquarter in New York. Besides this, Vertoz is also India's only National Stock Exchange (NSE) listed ad-tech Company.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor