Tea time group launched 100 percent biodegradable paper cups in Nationwide Awards 2021- Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI/PNN): India's largest network of tea franchise outlets, Tea Time Group, launches 100 percent biodegradable paper cups as it doubles down its efforts to grow its pipeline of customers.

The company has commenced offering people natural, compostable, and safe disposable cups that are hygienic. It's the first time the company has taken the initiative to expand its products in a different field to reach more customers and serve the nation.

The creative and eco-friendly approach of the Tea-Time group was announced and launched in the Nationwide Awards 2021, Hyderabad. In India, The Nationwide Awards are the biggest privately organized award that showcases innovation with more impact, which is influential in redefining the nation's future, organized by Business Mint.

Dr Varre Venkateshwarlu - Ex-Chief Commissioner of RTI, Ganesh Kumar - Operation Head Tea Time Group, Founder of Business Mint - Vinay Kanth Korapati, Rajesh Dhuddu - Tech Mahindra VP, Saurabh Kumar - CEO at GMR Cargo were presented at Launch.

The CIPET certified paper cups of Tea-Time Group contain plant-based films which are planet-friendly, eco-friendly, safe, and healthy, unlike plastic coatings. Suitable for composting and having no adverse effects on the soil, these biodegradable paper cups are made of food-safe materials and covered with a nutrient-rich plant-based material. As mentioned earlier, they are also chemical-free. It ensures you can use them without fear of any health repercussions.

The strategy behind the launch

As essential terms in the environmental terminology, sustainability and industrial ecology refer to critical aspects for reducing wastes and pollution in production. The consumer market is growing, and at the same time, companies are starting to focus not only on economic factors but also on social responsibilities and eco-efficient practices. Keeping eyes on all these factors, Tea Time Group has taken a great initiative to deal with the current scenarios of environmental issues by launching 100% biodegradable paper cups.

Standard paper cups are difficult to recycle and are usually disposed of in landfills as they have a Polyethylene (PE) lining that can only be recycled by very few recycling facilities around the country. As opposed to many other poly-cups, the biodegradable cups released by the company are not only safe and hygienic but can also be composted.

The man behind the innovative idea-

Every successful product has a great man behind who puts all his efforts and hard work to give the world the best.

(https://nationwideawards.org/winners_list_view/Uday-Srinivas-Tangella-Entrepreneur-of-the-Year-2021-Empowering-Women-Entrepreneurship-Category) Uday Srinivas Tangella, Founder and Managing Director of Tea Time Group, have successfully made all the products of its company reach more customers, finally resulting in India's largest tea chain.

Uday's vision has always been to empower women and the middle-class population with a determination to bridge the gap that existed accessibility and affordability of premium quality products to them. Tea Time is here to offer the world's best tea experience to as many villages, towns, cities, and countries as possible, all while supporting farmers' long-term growth and boosting local entrepreneurship.

They know what kind of tea Indians enjoy, and they've created a taste for it. Uday Srinivas was awarded under the 'Entrepreneur of the year, 2021'- Empowering Women Entrepreneurship Category.

Tea Time Group is the largest network of tea franchises in India, having a chain of tea outlets selling different kinds of tea, coolers, and shakes at reasonable prices. Starting from 2016, the company has successfully expanded its business with 2500 outlets in just five years.

The tea blends the company creates are the result of research and development to meet the needs of every customer. The teas are made with a standardized procedure to ensure quality to attain a consistent result. The launch of the biodegradable paper cups at the Nationwide awards 2021, Hyderabad has turned out to be a great success for the company.

