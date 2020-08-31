Techwave launches Tax e-Invoice Solution for Indian businesses

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Techwave Consulting Inc, a leading global IT services and solutions company revolutionizing digital transformations, announced that the launching of "TAX-IN Solution" as an extension of its SAP Solutions and Services for the Indian market.

Starting October 01, 2020, electronic invoicing will be mandatory for B2B taxpayers with a turnover of over 500 crores.

Techwave released its India Specific Tax solution which will ease the customer integration with the e-invoice (IRP), eWay bill and GSTIN Portal for all validations and updates in real time. The integrated cockpit approach allows customer to manage their taxation needs using a single SAP transaction.

Introduction of new e-Invoice process from GOI has following impact on the processes:

Real-time reporting of transactions for the purpose of authentication even to run day to day business

Same transaction data to be readily available for the purposes of Compliance and E-way Bill

Integration with IT systems along with write-back becomes critical

Record availability of the transactions and changes made to them

Changes to invoices can be done only within 24 hours; After that CN/DN is required

Need for validations before generating invoices

Need for robust processes and controls

Integration of input tax credit with e-Invoicing

Techwave India Tax solution will ensure that business is ready for all the changes with limited impact on the existing process. The solution framework is highly configurable to allow customers to pick and choose the components they would like to implement, namely,

eInvoice Solution

eWay Bill

GST Reconciliation and Validations

Customer/Data Sanity Validation based on the GST Records

Techwave's e-Invoice Solution designed for SAP provides a seamless and real-time experience with nil dependence on cloud infrastructure and additional hardware. The solution is easy to use, fully configurable, secure and scalable with a quick turnaround time.

Techwave's team of 450 plus SAP consultants with more than 20 years of SAP know-how possess deep-rooted expertise across domains to address any issues with robust support.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)