Tee off with TableSpace

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/Mediawire): As the sun rose over the magnificent Boulder Hills in Hyderabad, it provided the apt setting to tee off at the first Tablespace Invitational Golf Tournament. Eighty plus golf enthusiasts donned their golf hats and headed to the driving range to hit some shots at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club in Hyderabad on a warm but pleasant Saturday.

'Integrity a key value in golf and business'

The hosts of the Tablespace Invitational Golf Tournament see the tremendous synergy between the game of golf and their business mantra. Golf, they say, is more than a game of clubs, handicaps and gorgeous greens. It is a game to test one's integrity and lateral thinking abilities.(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ghdrtfhrtyu6u.jpg)

"Golf is a game of etiquette and composure. Players are responsible for their actions and personal conduct on the golf course even at times when others may not be looking, which also shows a sense of personal honesty," says Karan Chopra, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of TableSpace Technologies.(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/fgfgytyrtyutui.jpg)

It is these qualities that resonate with the entire team at TableSpace Technologies. "At TableSpace we follow a similar approach with our clients," adds Karan Chopra, an avid golfer.

(https://tablespace.work) TableSpace Technologies provides managed offices in A-Grade commercial real estate, using cutting edge technology and liquid real estate offerings to their clients in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Gurugram.

Keeping up the competitive spirit

The morning started with a hearty breakfast and a tournament briefing session ahead of the four-and-a-half-hour 18-hole golf game. The Tablespace Invitational Golf Tournament adopted the Double Peoria scoring system, which allows golfers of high, mid and low handicaps to be in competition together.(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ghftgfjyfjygkit.jpg)

As the weather got warmer, so did the competitive spirit on the course, with on spot competitions including 'closest to the pin', 'straightest drive' and 'longest drive'.

"Apart from the drive to keep improving one's game, golf provides an excellent avenue to make new friends, spend quality time with other players and really get to know others better," says Karan Chopra, whose love for the game began a decade ago.

From Hyderabad to pan-India

"We began our business from Hyderabad, and hence it was only fitting that we debut the first Tablespace Invitational Golf Tournament from this city," says Anamika Gupta, Executive Director, Business Development, of TableSpace Technologies and one of the chieftains behind the success of the event.

TableSpaceTechnologies has its largest footprint in Hyderabad with approximately 1.2 million square feet of leased and operational space. Across India, TableSpaceTechnologiesis a premier managed workspace provider operating with 3million plus square feet of leased area, and another 2.5 million square feet in the pipeline.

"We are really enthused by the participation from the golfers, and plan to take the Tablespace Invitational Golf Tournament to other cities as well," adds Anamika Gupta.(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/hnjgfjyfju.jpg)

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, several lucky draws, and exciting gifts for the winners, followed by cocktails, a scrumptious brunch, and a soothing live band to soak in a day well spent.

