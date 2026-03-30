PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that the company has reached a major milestone by cumulatively shipping over 17,000 IP/MPLS routers for BharatNet Phase III. Tejas' industry-leading TJ1400 routers are being deployed in 9 states and 5 union territories across India by its PIA (Project Implementation Agency) partners and are carrying live traffic at multiple locations. Altogether, the company will be supplying nearly 60,000 TJ1400 routers for BharatNet Phase III which will be deployed across 55,000+ GPs (Gram Panchayats) and 2000 Blocks in the country. Tejas Networks has a complete range of modular and compact next-generation access and aggregation routers for building terabit-scale IP/MPLS networks that meet stringent performance benchmarks. Powered by a pioneering Software-defined Hardware™ architecture, the company's indigenously designed carrier-class router portfolio ensures a flexible, scalable and reliable middle mile network for BharatNet.

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks, said, "Government of India's BharatNet is a flagship program for the digital empowerment of rural India through ubiquitous high-speed broadband connectivity. Today's announcement serves as a strong endorsement of our world-class capabilities in this complex technology area and reflects our emergence as a high-quality, global-scale supplier of IP/MPLS routers for critical infrastructure networks." About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com. SAFE HARBOUR Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805565/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)