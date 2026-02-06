BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: This Valentine's, The Belgian Waffle Co, one of India's largest dessert brands, redefines how India should celebrate love -- moving beyond cliches to highlight the everyday bonds with anyone you love that makes life warmer, sweeter, and more meaningful. Introducing Waffletine's, the brand's new-age celebration of love is led by the Dhurandhar sensation Ayesha Khan as the face of the campaign. It asks to celebrate Waffletine's - For Every Love. With her effortless charm and pop-culture appeal, Ayesha Khan adds a fresh, zesty energy to Waffletine's--a celebration of love of all kinds, through the warmth of waffles, now a widely loved dessert format. From besties and family to chosen circles and her beloved fans, Ayesha invites everyone to celebrate this Waffletine's with their favourite people at The Belgian Waffle Co. Making the moments even sweeter, the brand is offering a flat Rs. 100 off on a bill of Rs. 399, giving everyone one more reason to indulge and spread the love this season, between 12-14 February at all its 720+ stores spread across India. The offer is available across a wide variety of their products, including Waffles, Sundaes, Beverages, Mini-waffwich, etc.

The brand is making it extra special to its loyal fans by offering this delight from 11-February only as an early-bird offer, for the members of its new loyalty program- Waffleverse. Now, that's a true love languagee. Bringing the Waffletine's mood to life across its stores, The Belgian Waffle Co is elevating the in-store experience with thoughtful, love-filled touches. Customers can enjoy cute Waffle Letters with every order to give it to their loved ones, along with engaging photobooths at select outlets to capture fun moments with their Waffletine's. Together, these elements come together to create a warm, inviting celebration of every kind of love.

"Valentine's Day has evolved beyond just couples--it's now a celebration of every kind of love that matters. Our research showed that our young consumers today want to move away from cliches and embrace more meaningful, inclusive moments with family, friends, pets, and even themselves. With Waffletine's - For Every Love, we wanted to create a distinctive brand IP that reflects this shift and gives people a reason to celebrate the Valentine's season in a way that feels authentic and joyful," said Vrushali Parab, Head of Marketing at The Belgian Waffle Co. Backed by a strong influencer ecosystem, social chatter, in-store experiences, etc., The Belgian Waffle Co's Waffletine's - For Every Love is set to emerge as an engaging and culturally relevant brand moment of the season. Join Ayesha Khan and The Belgian Waffle Co in the ultimate celebration of every love that matters, between 11th and 14th Feb.

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below: Bringing Waffletine's for Every Love (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)