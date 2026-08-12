VMPL New Delhi [India], August 12: Excellence is built through vision, perseverance and the courage to create meaningful impact. The Excellence List 2026 brings together 10 extraordinary personalities who are making their mark across diverse fields, from astrology and law to healthcare, entrepreneurship, fashion and global marketing. Their journeys reflect expertise, ambition and an unwavering commitment to their respective professions. Together, they represent a remarkable cross-section of individuals whose work is contributing to a more progressive, innovative and aspirational India. Sundeep Kochar: Celebrity Astrologer, Life Coach & Motivational Speaker Sundeep Kochar is one of India's leading celebrity astrologers, life coaches and motivational speakers, known for blending the ancient wisdom of Vedic Astrology with modern-day practicality. With over 26 years of experience, he has guided celebrities, entrepreneurs, business leaders and professionals across India and around the world, helping them gain clarity and make informed decisions with confidence.

He gained nationwide recognition through his iconic television show Kismat Ke Sitare, one of India's longest-running astrology programmes, which earned him a place in the Limca Book of Records for his contribution to astrology broadcasting. A trusted Vedic astrologer in India, Sundeep Kochar specialises in Vedic Astrology, horoscope analysis, palmistry and face reading, offering practical guidance on career, business, finance, relationships, marriage and personal growth. Through personal and online astrology consultations, his approach focuses on understanding life patterns and timing to help people navigate important decisions with greater awareness and clarity. Beyond astrology, Sundeep Kochar is a respected life coach and motivational speaker who encourages people to recognise their potential and lead more purposeful lives. His philosophy presents astrology not as a source of fear or superstition, but as a tool for self-awareness, better timing and conscious decision-making.

Today, he continues to reach audiences in India and internationally through personal consultations, television, digital platforms and public speaking, combining traditional Vedic wisdom with practical guidance for modern life. For more information, visit https://www.sundeepkochar.com Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant: A Distinguished Voice in Vedic Astrology Recognized for a professional journey that began in 1988, Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant, Known as Renowned Astrologer in India, has built his reputation through knowledge, disciplined practice, and a commitment to authentic Vedic astrology. As Founder of PavitraJyotish, he brings decades of experience to horoscope interpretation, personalized consultations, astrological remedies, and guidance for important life decisions. His approach combines traditional astrological principles with practical understanding, enabling individuals to receive clear and responsible insights related to career, relationships, finance, education, marriage, and personal development. This sustained dedication has positioned him as an Distinguished Astrologer in India, serving clients with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and individualized attention.

Over the years, Pt. Pant's contribution to astrology has received notable recognition. His professional honours include Jyotish Ratna, Jyotish Bhushan, Jyotish Prabhakar, Jyotish Shastracharya, Jyotish Rishi, and the Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar 2024. His profile has also received repeated 10 years (1 decade) recognition from ThreeBestRated® among Top Astrologers in Delhi, India, adding another milestone to his long-standing professional journey. Beyond individual consultations, his work reflects an effort to preserve the relevance and credibility of Vedic astrology for modern generations. His extensive experience, established professional identity, and consistent service have also earned him recognition as a Famous Vedic Astrologer in India. Through PavitraJyotish, Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant continues to represent knowledge, experience, ethical consultation, and enduring dedication to India's traditional astrological heritage. For more information please visit Pavitra Jyotish.

Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi: Championing Legal Excellence Through Integrity and Purpose Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi, Senior Panel Counsel for the Government of India at the Supreme Court, is a distinguished legal professional with nearly two decades of experience across constitutional, criminal, civil, environmental and service matters. He is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Sarthak Chaturvedi & Co. Known for his sharp legal acumen, clarity of argument and strong command of courtroom procedure, Chaturvedi has represented clients before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and various tribunals, handling complex litigation as well as matters of wider public significance. Beyond courtroom advocacy, he serves as Chairperson of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, where he oversees hearings concerning doping violations in sports and ensures fairness, due process and integrity in adjudication.

Through legal scholarship, lectures and mentorship, Chaturvedi continues to promote professionalism, transparency and ethical standards within the legal fraternity, reflecting his commitment to justice with purpose and integrity. Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar: Enabling Success in Business Via Digital Innovation Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar is a seasoned entrepreneur and founder/CEO of 366 DigitX, having more than 19 years of experience in the field of branding, digitalization, marketing and business growth. He is a qualified individual having BMS, PGDBA, MBA Marketing, and social media marketing skills which has enabled him to help companies improve their brand image with innovative and result-oriented strategies. With the efforts of Dr. Kalsekar, 366 DigitX has been able to establish itself as a reliable company in the field of digital solutions providing branding, SEO, web development, social media marketing, performance advertising, and business consultation services. His combination of creativity, technological skills, and strategic insight helps businesses to increase their online presence.

In addition to his professional career, he serves as a mentor for budding entrepreneurs and also supports social causes by participating in organizations like Khidmaah Foundation and Khabreeman News. Some of his major accomplishments include being listed among 10 Influential Leaders of the Year 2024 in The Economic Times, Inspiring Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 from the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and Forbes 200 India nomination in 2024. Punam Gupta: Building a Healthier and More Responsible India Punam Gupta is an entrepreneur, social worker, author, and Founder of the Together We Can Foundation, an 80G-approved NGO dedicated to food safety, environmental sustainability, employment generation, cyber safety, organ donation, and de-addiction. She leads Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd., Octa Life Sciences, and Quality Services & Training Pvt. Ltd., promoting Ayurveda, quality assurance, and food safety. A recognised FSSAI trainer and MSME skill development expert, she has conducted numerous awareness and training programmes. Through her NGO, she actively supports underprivileged communities by organising plantation drives, de-addiction campaigns, hygiene distribution, and humanitarian relief initiatives. Punam is also the author of Dream Build Grow and Spiritual Ayurveda: Aligning Body, Mind, and Soul. Her remarkable contributions have earned prestigious honours, including the 2nd Performer Trainer Award, Harvard World Records recognition, USA Book of World Records, Women Faces of the Year, recognition by the Hon'ble Governor of Haryana and many Bollywood Celebrities. In September Weak, she will celebrate Poshan Maah and aware the individuals in schools and colleges. Her vision continues to inspire a healthier, self-reliant, and socially responsible India.

Neha Singh | CEO & Co-Founder at Securium Solutions & Securium Academy | CISA Neha Singh is the CEO & Co-Founder of Securium Solutions Private Limited, a CERT-In empanelled cybersecurity company, and Securium Academy. A CISA-certified cybersecurity leader and women entrepreneur, she is committed to bridging India's cybersecurity talent gap through industry-focused education, skill development, and employment opportunities. Under her leadership, Securium Solutions has delivered 2,500+ cybersecurity projects, helped 1,000+ organizations strengthen their cyber resilience, and established operational offices in India, Dubai, and the United States. Through Securium Academy, she has empowered 2 million+ students and 25,000+ professionals worldwide. She also leads SecuriumX, a global CTF and bug bounty platform engaging 25,000+ ethical hackers. Recently, Neha Singh was featured by Forbes among "Individuals who achieved the extraordinary in their fields." She is also driving the development of CyberSecurity365.io, an AI-powered platform unifying SIEM, GRC, and SOAR for continuous security monitoring, governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

Parvaan Vohra: The Unconventional Founder Putting Indian Streetwear on the Map Republic World called him one of India's Top 15 Visionary Entrepreneurs for 2026. ANI now counts him among the Top 10 Personalities to Watch. Parvaan Vohra is 25, and the recognitions are beginning to stack up faster than he anticipated. His streetwear label, Sick My Duck Clothing, is unlike anything the Indian fashion space has seen. Known for controversial, quirky slogans and designs that deliberately divide opinion, the brand has built a cult following not despite its boldness -- but because of it. SMD has become synonymous with guerrilla marketing -- unconventional, high-impact, street-level activations that generate conversation money simply cannot buy. Explore the brand at https://sickmyduckclothing.com

His second venture, Peachy Clothing, is a study in contrast -- a size-inclusive women's fashion label spanning S to 6XL, handcrafted by master tailors in the lanes of Old Delhi, built on the belief that great fashion has no size limit. Discover the collection at https://peachy.co.in Before founding either brand, Vohra served as the youngest member of Radico Khaitan's marketing team, helming campaigns for Magic Moments Vodka -- experience that sharpened an already instinctive understanding of brand, audience, and impact. Now recognised by ANI as one of the Top 10 Personalities to Watch in 2026, and previously featured by Republic World, Dailyhunt, and multiple national publications, Vohra's name is gaining serious traction across Indian media.

He isn't chasing the spotlight. The spotlight keeps finding him. Sambhav Karnawat: The Vision Behind Jewelove Sambhav Karnawat, a fourth-generation jeweler and IIT Kanpur alumnus, is redefining India's luxury platinum jewelry segment through Jewelove, a brand exclusively focused on pure platinum jewelry. Combining a rich legacy of fine craftsmanship with modern innovation, Sambhav has positioned Jewelove among India's most recognized platinum jewelry brands. Known for its premium collection of platinum love bands, kadas, chains, and bracelets for men, women, and couples, Jewelove stands out for its refined craftsmanship, contemporary aesthetics, and uncompromising quality standards. Every piece is crafted using 95% pure platinum, hallmarked for Pt 950, and certified by Platinum Guild International (PGI), ensuring authenticity and lasting value.

Under Sambhav's leadership, Jewelove continues to introduce modern luxury experiences through customized platinum creations designed for evolving consumer preferences. The recent launch of the MS Dhoni Signature Platinum Collection for Men further strengthened the brand's premium positioning in the market. With worldwide delivery, innovative design sensibilities, and a strong commitment to craftsmanship, Sambhav Karnawat and Jewelove continue to elevate India's presence in the global platinum jewelry industry. Website : https://www.jewelove.us Dr Vivek Viswanathan: At the Intersection of Paediatric Surgery, Robotics and Innovation Dr Vivek Viswanathan is a Consultant Paediatric Urologist, and Robotic & Laparoscopic Paediatric Surgeon, with a strong focus on minimally invasive and reconstructive surgery in children. He is also an Assistant Professor of Paediatric Surgery at Dhiraj Hospital & Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara, where he combines clinical practice with teaching, research and academic mentorship.

With expertise spanning paediatric urology, hypospadias, posterior urethral valves, antenatal hydronephrosis and complex reconstructive procedures, Dr Vivek has been an advocate for integrating advanced surgical technology with child-centred care. His professional interests extend to robotic paediatric surgery, medical education, artificial intelligence in healthcare and evidence-based clinical research. An author and researcher, he has contributed to numerous scientific publications and has also authored 'Understanding Paediatric Urology', bringing complex urological concepts closer to students, clinicians and families. His commitment to education and innovation was further recognised through his participation in a Guinness World Record-setting NBEMS educational livestream on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. Through his professional platform, www.drvivekviswanathan.com, he continues to share knowledge and promote awareness about paediatric surgical and urological care.

Neeraj Verma - Co-founder & CEO, Across Assist Neeraj Verma: Navigating the Uncharted Embarking on a transformative journey from the financial services industry to his current role as CEO & Director at Across Assist, Neeraj Verma's narrative is a testament to adaptability and entrepreneurial prowess. With nearly two decades of experience in BFSI, encompassing leadership, risk management, and product development, Neeraj made a significant shift in 2017, founding Across Assist to address industry gaps with tailored solutions. As an entrepreneur, Neeraj's leadership qualities have evolved, emphasising the importance of visualising the future and foreseeing industry changes. His comfort lies in anticipating industry trends and the transformative impact of disruptive technologies, particularly AI, on advisory services. In his current role, Neeraj guides Across Assist towards sustained growth, profitability, and long-term viability. His leadership philosophy prioritises meticulous execution and collaborative team efforts. Success, for Neeraj, is not just initiating something new but executing it with precision.

The stories featured in The Excellence List 2026 reflect different journeys, industries and achievements, yet they share one common thread--the pursuit of excellence. Through their expertise, leadership, innovation and dedication, these personalities continue to create value and inspire those around them. Their accomplishments demonstrate that meaningful success extends beyond recognition; it lies in the impact one creates through consistent effort, purposeful vision and the determination to raise the benchmark within their chosen field. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)