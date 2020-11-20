The Film "The Incomplete Man" a Modern Age Thriller that will Explore Many Layers of a Criminal Mind: Director Dheeraj Devendra Kotkar

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The film "The Incomplete Man" is a promising suspense thriller set against a backdrop of a real issue.
Despite being a new-age film it also raises a serious question. The film's official announcement was made with an event of muhurat held in Mumbai.
Under the banner of MDM Motion Pictures, the film is Co-produced by Shahid Aamir and Tariq Shaikh and directed by Dheeraj Devendra Kotkar. "The Incomplete Man" features Freddy Daruwalla, Warina Hussain, Sharib Hashmi, Alankrita Sahay, and Teena Singh.
The Incomplete Man revolves around a topic that the entire country feels very strongly about particularly the female populace. The film is written by writer Noireeta Dasgupta. The music is composed by Daniel B. George and Santokh Singh Dhaliwal. National Award winner Swanand Kirkire has written the lyrics. The film's Director of Photography is FTII graduate Suman Sahu.
The film starts with three young female doctors post a video on social media at a party, satirizing the imperfection of the men around them. A delinquent decides to punish the innocent females for exercising their right of speaking their minds freely. The film takes unexpected twists and turns guaranteed to shock the audience.
The modern age psychological thriller addresses social and legal evil. The film's Director Dheeraj Devendra Kotkar said that "The dangerous intentions of a minor mind with three female protagonists in the film will change everything." Freddy Daruwala and Warina Hussain will share the screen, along with Alankrita Sahay and Teena Singh. Sharib Hashmi is the surprise package in the film and will be seen in a never seen before role."
"The entire team of the film is confident that the young actors will bring this story to life with strong performances. Goa and Himachal are the locations apart from Mumbai where the film will be shot over a period of 45 days. Legendary costume designer Shaahid Amir known for films like Sarabjit, Omkara, Hey Baby Singh is King is the Co-producer of the film and also designs the costumes," Dheeraj Devendra Kotkar added.
