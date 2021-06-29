The Grand 2021 Business Mint's Nationwide Tech Awards

Business Mint brings Nationwide Tech Awards 2021 to Award those innovative Tech Experts of the industry from all over India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): The Business Mint's Nationwide Tech Awards 2021 perceive, compensate and praise everything specialized in the business world - tech is the thing that keeps organizations running.

With the world getting perpetually virtual, tech improvements are much more imperative to fostering the future than they have been in molding the past. The Business Mint's Nationwide Tech Awards 2021 will be searching for tech that has added substantial advantages to client experience, the management frameworks, showcasing and deals data stockpiling, and information tracking.

The Business Mint's Nationwide Tech Awards 2021 has been established to perceive the significant commitments made by organizations and people who are committed to improving the nature of innovation accessible and create innovative technological solutions for people across the world. The Business Mint's Nationwide Tech Awards 2021 perceives and commends people and associations who show an enterprising soul and are on the cutting edge of technological innovation and execution.

With regards to innovative advancement and worldwide difficulties, we live in captivating yet requesting times. Innovation can be an incredible device for positive change, as innovative technologies regularly address profoundly adaptable arrangements with the potential to make a huge commitment to arrive.

Simultaneously, we should know about the potential adverse consequences it might bring along. This is the reason it is pivotal to cultivate the positive capability of effect-driven tech business visionaries. We are pleased to see that a developing community begins to think toward this path. During these unsure times, tech has become an empowering influence for many organizations and networks.

A tech startup, SMEs are an organization whose intention is to offer innovative products or services for sale to the public. These organizations convey innovative products or benefits or convey existing innovative products or services in new ways.

Business Mint provides a comprehensive analysis of the business and a total go through of the most amazing aspects, the best as far as technological experts, Startups, SMEs, Companies, Individuals. The Business Mint's Nationwide Tech Awards 2021 is an enormous achievement in which there are more than 800 nominations that came from across different industry areas.

Technological experts add to the interaction of the country working by filling financial development and success. With their visionary thoughts and tenacious soul, they challenge problematic powers and carry the imaginative arrangements in any event, during the hard occasions. Driven by their longing to improve their general surroundings, they stop at nothing to accomplish their most prominent aspirations.

List of "Business Mint's Nationwide Tech Awards 2021" Winners:

* Newlit Technologies LLP - Outstanding Digital Innovations Company - 2021, Mumbai

* Wedding Stories - Best Emerging Digital Magazine - 2021, Wedding Category

* OI BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PVT LTD - Best Emerging Company of the Year - 2021, Digital Solutions Category

* DS Engineering and Consultancy Services - Most Admired Tech-Driven Company - 2021, Industrial Machinery Category

* Wordscloud - Best Emerging Content Creation Company - 2021

* V Natures Handcrafted Skincare - Best Emerging Retail Website - 2021, Beauty & Wellness Category

* Lakshmi Krishna Naturals - Best E-Commerce Platform - 2021, Beauty & Wellness Category

* Credgenics - Most Admired Fintech Company - 2021

* JumpNow - Emerging Influencer Marketing Agency - 2021

* RVG Technologies - Outstanding IT Solutions Company - 2021, Bengaluru

* Elethia Symposium - Best Emerging Startup - 2021, E-Learning Category

* EvolveBPM - Excellence in Leveraging IT for Business Performance

* MatriCart - Best Company for Matrimony Website & App Development - 2021

* Payiza - Best Fintech Startup of the Year - 2021

* AIG-ABE SEMICONDUCTOR DESIGNS - Best Emerging Tech-Driven Company - 2021, Chennai

* Brandniti - Best Integrated Advertising Agency of the Year - 2021

* TBLS EDU FEDERATION - Best Emerging Edutech Startup of the Year - 2021

* Onevoice Transmedia Pvt Ltd - Best Integrated Digital Marketing Agency of the Year - 2021

* PlugXR - Promising Augmented Reality Company - 2021

* REEYUSHA LIFE SCIENCES - Best Innovative Startup - 2021, Life Sciences Product Category

* AUTOREHMAN - Most Innovative Pre-Owned Cars Startup - 2021

* SocialCTR Solutions - Promising Digital Marketing Agency - 2021

* Pentableu - Promising Digital Advertising Company - 2021, Mumbai

* Social Paltan - Best Emerging Digital Marketing Agency - 2021, Pune

* MEDINI - Promising Service Provider - 2021, Design Technology Category

* KIU - Best Social Commerce Brand - 2021

* Meatonn - Best Emerging eCommerce Platform - 2021, Meat Category

* Mumstores - Best Emerging Omnichannel eCommerce Platform - 2021

Special Awards

* Abhishek Aditya Sharma (CEO ), SocialCTR Solutions - Emerging CEO of the Year - 2021, Strategic Sales & Marketing Category

* Charu Dixit (AVP- B2B Sales), Pocket52 - Promising Industry Expert in Gaming Category

* Sanjana Vijay (Sales Development Representative - India, ME & SEA), Mad Street Den - Emerging Industry Expert (Sales) in Tech Category

* Dr.Pavani KVVLN Ph.D. (h.c), President, Government Blockchain Association, Hyd Chapter - Promising Industry Expert in Technology Digital Branding - 2021

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, Innovation has become a significant topic for associations across basically all ventures, and this year's winners are a demonstration of the imagination, energy, and constancy of people around the world. We are excited to honor Business Mint's Nationwide Tech Awards 2021, as they are showing others how it is done and gaining genuine headway on improving the day-by-day lives of so many. Technology has a vital influence in every industry, and as such innovation, adaptability and responsibility are indispensable to making fabulous answers for the business and patients the same. Every one of the winners has shown this and significantly more and they deserve hearty congratulations and all the best for the future.

Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approaches. Business Mint is a platform for associations and business people where individuals get acknowledgment for their diligent effort. They try to perceive the innovative business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

