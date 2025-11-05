The Indian Alert Presents International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025 - Dubai Edition Celebrates Global Leaders of Change
Dubai [UAE], November 5: The second edition of The Indian Alert Presents International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025, co-powered by Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd., concluded in grandeur at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, honoring visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across India and the UAE. The event was supported by Jumeirah Lifestyle, with Ms Himaani Chetaan, Founder & CEO of BeetRRuz, as the Associate Partner.
This year's summit brought together pioneers from diverse industries -- business, education, technology, wellness, fashion, real estate, and digital innovation -- to celebrate excellence, collaboration, and visionary leadership that transcends borders.
Distinguished Dignitaries and Esteemed Guests
The evening was graced by eminent dignitaries, including:
- Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Alhaj Al Zarooni, Emirates Red Crescent, UAE
- Mr. BU Abdullah, Chairman, BU Abdullah Group of Companies, Dubai (UAE)
- Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Al Haj, Chairman, Al Haj Group, Dubai (UAE)
- Dr. Shahzada Siddiqui, Managing Director, Jumeirah Lifestyle, Dubai
- Mr. Lokesh Mishra, Co-Partner, FIMM Events and Exhibition, Dubai
- Mr. Amit Puri, CEO, BCD Group
The event also featured a keynote session by Dr. Binu Siva Singh, Registrar, Jeppiaar University, who spoke about the importance of global collaborations between academia and industry.
Recognising Global Visionaries
The International Visionaries Awards honored around 40 remarkable individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.
Among this year's distinguished awardees were:
Ms. Khushboo Raina
PR & Communications Manager, Danube Group
Category: Excellence in the Field of Marketing
Dr. Sakshi Duggal Kumria
Numerologist & Life Coach, La Sai Consultants
Category: Excellence in the Field of Numerology
Mr. Anubhav Agarwal
Founder, BN Group
Category: Excellence in Edible Oils
Ms. Blaine Deolindo
COO & Co-Founder, Desert Business Consulting - DBC
Ms. Clesia Basullo (Keke)
COO & Co-Founder, Desert Business Consulting
Dr. Maya Karim
Protocol Consultant & Global Business Connector, 369 VIP Advisory & Services
Mr. Syed Azam
CEO, HaiDent
Category: Excellence in the Field of Dental Implants
Ms. Maris Moreira
CEO & Founder, Seven Continents Real Estate
Ms. Vinita Hirani
PR Manager, Dubai Sotheby's International Realty
Category: Excellence in the Field of PR
Mr. Andres Francisco Ortiz
CEO & Founder, Brikme Tokenization LLC
Mr. Oscar Vega & Ms. Karen Herrera
Founder & Co-Founder, irFlex App
Ms. Ayesha Haneef
Sr. Business Head, Shikha Aggarwal Sharma, FAT to Slim (Bangalore) & Diet Learning Academy (Mumbai)
Dr. Sanjay Panicker
Founder & Managing Director, Amrita Homeopathy & Aesthetics Multispeciality Clinic
Category: Excellence in Integration of Homeopathy & Technology
Mr. Badal Saboo
Managing Director, Global Branded Concepts
Category: Luxury Industry Innovator
Prof. Dr. Tapas Kumar Sar, DSC
Professor & Doctor
Category: Excellence in International Level of Best College and University Teachings & Innovations
Mr. Mirza Mohammed Hassan
Founder, Musan Trends
Category: Fashion & Lifestyle Brand of the Year
Dr. Rajendra Upadhye (Video Presentation)
Chairman, RU Holdings
Category: Business Icon of the Year
Mr. Santhosh Kumar U
Founder & CEO, V K Enterprise Ltd.
Category: Iconic Entrepreneur in Business Consulting
Mr. Yogesh Kwatra
Founder & CEO, HTL Infotech
Category: Excellence in Digital Marketing
Mr. Moolchand Vishwakarma & Mr. Tajinder Singh Lugani
Chairman, Mehr General Trading LLC
Category: Excellence in Global Import-Export & Wholesale Trading
Mr. Paul Singh Oberoi & Ms. Rajbir Kaur
Paul - CEO & Rajbir - Chief AI Officer, 1GEN Social Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd.
Category: Excellence in AI & Innovation
Mr. Akul Rastogi
Founder, Sole Proprietor
Category: Visionary Leader in Digital Marketing
Mr. Satish Kumar Seena
CEO, Relcko Labs
Category: Visionary Leadership in Real Estate & Community Empowerment
Mr. Jayesh Umesh Saini
Chairman, Lifecare Hospitals & Group (Kenya)
Category: Outstanding Contribution to Affordable Healthcare 2025
Ms. Countess Elena De Bacci & Countessina Anna De Bacci
De Bacci Noble Family, De Bacci Capital
Category: Excellence in Global Philanthropy
Mr. Hemant Bajaj
AVP - Media & Advertising, Precise Communications
Category: Excellence in the Field of Media & Advertising
Mr. Kulvant Baliyan (Video Presentation)
Founder, Uttar Pradesh Pro Volleyball League & Adi Yogi Sports Services Pvt. Ltd.
Dr. Binu Siva Singh S. K.
Registrar, Jeppiaar University
Category: Industry Partner and Global Collaboration Award
Dr. Navil Prasad Edathil
Executive Director & CEO, KTPL Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Category: Excellence in the Field of Healthcare & Medical Devices
Ms. Nidhi Panchal
Chairperson, National Victor Public School, IP Extension, Delhi
Category: Excellence in the Field of Education
Dr. Saleh Jumaa Belhaj Al-Marashada
CEO, Office of Sheikh Ammar Bin Salem Al Qasmi, Major (Retd.)
These achievers, representing a broad spectrum of industries and nationalities, exemplify innovation, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.
A Vision for Cross-Border Growth
Speaking at the event, Mr. Vansh Mehra, Founder-Director of Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd. and The Indian Alert, shared his vision for expanding India-UAE business collaborations:
"We're not just hosting an award ceremony -- we're building a bridge for business recognition and global opportunities. Our goal is to help more entrepreneurs and professionals establish their presence in Dubai and beyond," said Vansh Mehra.
He further emphasised that Dubai has become a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, and events like the International Visionaries Summit act as catalysts for collaboration between the Indian and international business communities.
