NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], July 9: Over the years, Ghaziabad has been considered a peripheral extension of the NCR. However, today, the shift is becoming increasingly visible with new infrastructure taking shape and residential developments expanding along key corridors. The city is beginning to feel more closely linked to the rest of NCR with improved connectivity, as both homebuyers and investors start to recognise its potential as a more balanced and forward-looking residential destination. The major catalyst behind this is the operationalisation and expansion of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, which is significantly reducing travel time by 40 minutes between Ghaziabad and key economic hubs such as Delhi. In parallel, the widening of NH-24, improved expressway connectivity and seamless access to Noida and Gurugram are strengthening regional connectivity. Perhaps the city is no longer viewed as distant or disconnected. Instead, it is increasingly being seen as a well-integrated urban node within NCR's expanding footprint.

Consequently, this growing connectivity is also being reflected in the city's housing market performance. As per Anarock, Ghaziabad accounted for around 16% of the NCR's residential sales in Q1 2026 while registering an increase of 40% year-on-year growth in absorption, highlighting continued buyer confidence despite short-term market moderation. Meanwhile, as commute times decrease, the change is becoming increasingly visible in the form of new residential clusters taking shape across key areas. Homebuyers are increasingly recognising that they can access modern, spacious homes without moving too far from Delhi. At the same time, the pace of development reflects a steadier and more grounded growth path, where long-term value is being built gradually.

As a result, several micro-markets within Ghaziabad are quietly establishing themselves as the city's primary growth corridors. Places such as Siddharth Vihar and Raj Nagar Extension have become the beneficiaries of their proximity to the highway network. Wave City have brought new benchmarks for urban living through well-thought-out infrastructure. Traditional residential centres like Indirapuram and Vaishali keep attracting demand because of their well-established social infrastructure, metro connectivity, and closeness to Delhi. Beyond infrastructure, the presence of reputed developers is further reshaping the city's residential landscape. This growing confidence is also reflected in developer activity. According to ANAROCK Research's Q1 2026 report, Ghaziabad accounted for nearly 10% of all residential launches across the NCR (16,000 units) during the quarter, while recording an impressive 132% quarter-on-quarter increase in new supply. Leading players such as Gaurs Group, Prateek Group, Saya Group and County Group are launching a new generation of projects that offer premium and luxury housing developments. The projects are raising standards in terms of design, amenities, and lifestyle.

Within such ecosystems, Prateek Grand Begonia, located in Siddharth Vihar, is taking the shape of a holistic community boasted by infrastructure, green open spaces and luxury living, reflecting the shift in which today's homebuyers' residential choices are steadily evolving. New-age buyers prefer homes that offer more space, a contemporary sense of design, and amenities that support a well-rounded daily life. Herein, developments like Prateek Grand Begonia show how the idea of a home is being redefined, where the value lies not only in the residence but in the complete living experience it offers. Backed by planned connectivity, enhanced infrastructure and growing luxury homes demand, Ghaziabad is on its gradual move to being one of the preferred destinations of homebuyers and investors alike. With the significant progress being made to its infrastructure, along with the better residential properties that are coming up, the city is likely to emerge as the biggest beneficiary of the infra advantage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)