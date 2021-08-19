The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reveals the inspired experiences awaiting visitors at its stunning Expo Pavilion

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): With less than two months to go, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is preparing to welcome the world to its state-of-the-art pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. At the Saudi Pavilion - the second largest after the UAE's - visitors will experience the Kingdom's rich past, vibrant present, and promising future.

A 68 square-meter, curved LED screen greets visitors as they embark on a technology-enabled journey through five ecosystems, hinting at the Kingdom's natural spaces, beautiful coasts, vast deserts, surrounding seas, and high mountains. The journey will walk through the flora of Al Bardani Valley in Asir Region to the mighty mountains of Tabuk, and from the dunes of the Empty Quarter in southeastern Saudi to the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea.

Visitors to the Saudi Pavilion will then experience 14 cultural landmarks along a stunning escalator ride. These include acclaimed UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as At-Turaif District in Ad-Diriyah, Hegra Archaeological Site in AlUla, Historic Jeddah, Rock Art in the Hail Region, and Al-Ahsa Oasis.

Through an audiovisual guide, guests can explore 23 other destinations, including world-leading giga-projects which are rewriting the possibilities of sustainable development such as Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate, and King Salman Park.

Following this, visitors will enter 'Vision', a one-of-a-kind art exhibition curated by celebrated Saudi artists. Highlights include a 30m floating virtual sphere and a bespoke interactive floor.

Finally, the pavilion will take visitors through the 'Discovery Center', where an innovative platform will connect leaders from around the world to forge exciting partnerships and discuss investment opportunities, visualized through an interactive digital map of Saudi Arabia.

People, opportunity, nature, and heritage are the four pillars that anchor the visitor experience of the Kingdom's 13,000 square-meter pavilion; an adventure woven into one of the most sustainable structures at Expo 2020 Dubai. It has been awarded the LEED Platinum certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), the highest internationally recognized sustainability rating in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

In addition, the pavilion holds three Guinness World Records: the largest interactive lighting floor with around 8,000 LED lights, the longest interactive water feature at more than 32 meters, and the largest LED interactive digital mirror screen at 1302.5 square meters.

Expo 2020 Dubai is an opportunity to reconnect, meet new people, and discover new horizons. The people of Saudi Arabia are excited to open the doors and for visitors to experience their renowned hospitality first-hand.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)