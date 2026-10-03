VMPL New Delhi [India], October 3: A New Delhi based workforce marketplace is trying to make global expansion decisions easier by bringing provider discovery, verification and comparison into one place. Finding a company that can help with international hiring is rarely the main problem. There are already plenty of payroll firms, Employer of Record providers, HR technology platforms, FinTech companies and compliance specialists in the market. The confusion usually begins when a business has to decide which provider actually fits the country it wants to enter. Pricing can vary, local rules can differ and a provider that works well in one market may not be equally strong in another.

Thhiya, developed by NC Global, has been created around this gap. The platform is aimed at founders, CXOs, HR teams, Procurement professionals and Expansion leaders who often spend considerable time moving between websites, introductory calls, pricing documents and referrals before reaching a decision. Having more providers does not automatically make the decision easier. Once a company starts comparing them closely, differences in local regulations, service coverage, pricing structures and compliance requirements begin to matter. Some of these details can be difficult to identify during the early stages of a vendor discussion. A provider may appear suitable during an introductory call but later have limitations in a particular market. In other cases, additional costs or operational restrictions may become clear only after further evaluation. Thhiya is designed to bring more of this information into view earlier, helping businesses build a more informed shortlist before entering deeper discussions with providers.

Instead of asking companies to move between several different sources, Thhiya brings provider information onto one platform. Businesses can review the services being offered, explore available pricing information, understand compliance capabilities and compare providers before deciding which companies they want to approach. The platform is not built around making the final decision for the buyer. Its role is to organise the research process and make important information easier to access. Businesses remain in control of their choice while being able to evaluate providers with more context available in one place. Customer feedback is another area where B2B buyers often face difficulty. Reviews can be useful, but the experiences behind them may differ significantly. One customer could be discussing payroll support in one country while another is describing onboarding in an entirely different market. Reading a large number of individual reviews does not always make comparison easier.

Thhiya's Intent Score is designed to look across this feedback and identify repeated patterns. According to the company, the system is intended to highlight recurring strengths, common concerns and broader customer experience signals. Rather than replacing individual reviews, it is designed to organise those signals so buyers can understand them more quickly while comparing several providers. The platform also builds on NC Global's earlier work across go to market strategy, global workforce systems and risk frameworks. The company says approaches that now contribute to Thhiya have previously supported a 38 percent improvement in closure rates, a 60 percent reduction in compliance errors and automation of around 90 percent of manual work across earlier client engagements.

NC Global brings experience in delivering operational excellence across India and the USA (North America), supporting businesses with structured global workforce solutions, compliance and market-specific operational requirements. Thhiya represents an effort to bring these methods into a product that can be used by a wider range of businesses rather than limiting them to individual consulting engagements. At an early stage, Thhiya has reported a pre money valuation of ₹3.6 crore, reflecting the company's ambition to build a scalable platform around a growing requirement in global workforce management. As more businesses expand internationally and global workforces become increasingly distributed across countries, the need for clearer provider comparison and better access to compliance information is also increasing.

The platform's growth plans include expanding its provider network, strengthening the information available across different markets and continuing to develop its comparison and verification capabilities. This could allow businesses to evaluate global workforce partners with greater clarity while reducing the time traditionally spent researching vendors across multiple sources. hhiya is entering a market where businesses already have a wide range of global workforce providers to choose from. Its opportunity lies in making those choices easier to understand. By bringing provider information, customer signals and compliance details together in one place, the platform is positioning itself as a decision support layer for companies planning cross border expansion.

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