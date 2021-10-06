This Durga Puja, Khadim launches new footwear range for millennials and Gen Z's

You would like to read
- Pure by Priyanka launches new baby products curated with natural ingredients
- Actress Priyanka Singh completed shooting of Director Dhiraj Kumar's film Suswagatam Khushmadeed under the banner of Insite India
- Industry Stalwarts Headline SIBM Pune's Global Consulting and Technology Conclave - Manthan 2021
- Recruitment Mantra launches campaign 'HIRE EMPLOYEE @999/- ONLY' for recruitment
- The move from performing on-ground to now performing LIVE on digital platforms has been immersive and delightful: Hariharan
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With Durga Puja around the corner, Bengali's most loved Footwear Brand - Khadim has set into a Social Media Burst-Out Influencer Campaign #AbarPujoyJustKhadim, associating with 17 Top Super Stars from Tollywood.
Some of them who have collaborated in the campaign include - Sayantika Banerjee, Priyanka Sarkar, Sohini Sarkar, Ditipriya Roy, Madhumita Sarcar, Trina Saha, Sayani Ghosh, Sourav Das & Rohan Bhattacharya.
Tapping the new trend of maximum social media content engagement by the Gen Zs, Millennials, and even the Gen Xs for almost 2-3 hours a day, Khadim has aligned its marketing strategy to reach the potential younger audience through digital platforms only.
"Khadim as a brand has been constantly reinventing itself to remain as a relevant option for youngsters while choosing affordable fashion footwear brand under all the categories - Heels, Flats, Work Wear, Sports, Canvas, Comfort, Outdoor, Casual, Contemporary, Sandals, Formals, Loafers & Chappals. This time, instead of its conventional marketing channels, we chose to go the digital way. The Campaign is giving Khadim enough eyeballs to garner visibility for its festive products. Incidentally, Khadim also held a very successful Durga Puja campaign #EbarPujoyJustKhadim in the last year," said Mainak Banerjee, National Marketing Head, Khadim.
Khadim has introduced its AW21 assortment which is very fashionable, trendy, edgy, vibrant, and yet wallet-friendly as always. The ranges are already in stores and website now. Just check them out.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor