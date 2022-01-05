Titan Eye+ launches the revolutionary Titan EyeX: Smart Eyewear with Audio, Touch, and Eye care

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Titan Eye+, India's leading eye care chain, introduces Titan EyeX a brand new Smart Eyewear for everyday use loaded with features such as:

Best in class audio

Touch control

Fitness Tracker

Voice-enabled Eye care notifications

Designed for comfort

A companion app compatible with Android and iOS

Sweat Resistance

Multipurpose - Sunglasses, Spectacles, or Computer Glass

Bluetooth version 5.0 with a True-wireless (TWS), open ear speakers and CVC (Clear Voice Capture) technology ensures clear voice quality with dynamic volume control that adjusts the volume of audio output depending on the ambience.

The Open-ear wireless audio doesn't block or cover ears, so one can hear music and still be aware of their surroundings at the same time, making it safer for outdoor use.

Titan EyeX is designed to work with voice assistance and has touch controls on both left and right temples for receiving and rejecting calls, controlling music, and clicking a selfie.

"Titan EyeX is an innovative product that combines our experience in eyecare of over a decade with new-age technology. Broadly, two core values - Expertise and Empathy - drive everything that we do including product innovation. And, Titan EyeX is no exception. It is not just a hard-working feature-loaded tech product but also a stylish, comfortable, and light-weight eyewear. With Qualcomm-enabled high quality audio, pedometer, touch control, and compatibility with a wide variety of lenses, it is an absolute must-have! At Rs. 9999, it is simply a steal," shared Saumen Bhaumik, CEO Eyewear Division, Titan Company Limited.

The Midnight Black Titan EyeX is available at all Titan Eye+ stores and on the official website of Titan Eye+ (www.titaneyeplus.com) at the price of INR 9999/-

Titan Eye+ is India's leading optical retail chain with over 690 stores across 230 cities and towns. The eyewear store hosts a variety of over 1000 frames and sunglasses from 40+ brands like Titan, Fastrack, RayBan, Vogue, Oakley, Tommy Hilfiger, and other premium brands like Cartier, Dior, among many others.

Titan Eye+ stores offer a customized range of lenses for every prescription power and lifestyle need. Stylish frames start at INR 499, while high-quality lenses start at INR 399, making it the ultimate shopping destination for all budgets. Contact lenses from Bausch and Lomb, Alcon, and J & J are also available.

Titan Eye+ has constantly been pushing the edge on innovation and has recently launched ClearSight Lenses, Anti-Fog Lenses, and Audio and Video Sunglasses as well. Core differentiations of Titan Eye+ are their zero error, free eye test by optometrists trained and certified by Sankara Nethralaya, and their award-winning customer service.

