Top 5 marble picks for your festive season revamp!

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/ATK): The occasion of Diwali is nearing and it's time for you to start cleaning up your homes! Some of you may be considering a quick house revamp or amping up your spaces. So, this festive season, style your space with RMR MARMO's aesthetically pleasing collection.

Marbles have been renowned for their timeless look and sophistication which makes them a go-to choice for renovators. While choosing the right marble, the origin, textures, finishes, and functionality must be kept in mind. "Although marbles are of a universal nature and it all depends on your taste, we ensure to undergo a consultation session with the client to recommend the most suitable slabs for their space. For example, there are certain marbles that exude luxury in a manner that may not be suitable for regular table tops. This season, we decided to keep a selection of marbles that will ease out the decision for the people out of a plethora of options, especially

when they are in a rush to finish their renovation for the festivities ahead.", says Saumya Sharma Maheshwari, Director at RMR Marmo.

Founded by Late Ram Narain Jhanwar in 1965, RMR Marmo enjoys a pioneering legacy in the Delhi marble industry to date. Having passed the baton to the newer generations, in today's time, the company offers more than 120 varieties of marble handpicked from many quarries and brands from all across the globe.

Discover the top 5 marble picks by the experts at RMR MARMO that will make your spaces look marvellous and luxurious.

BRECCIA AURORA

Breccia Aurora is an Italian marble extracted in the Brescia province. This "breccia" is particular for its infiltrations of red, brown and orange on a warm beige background. The book-match design of this marble gives out bold geometric and abstract patterns perfect for the interior space.

CALACATTA VIOLA

Calacatta viola has a vibrant contrast of crystalline white with thick red wine undertones making it a unique, boldly luxurious and more sought marble than others. It is a gorgeous, high end natural stone desirable for its rarity and distinctive look for a range of applications. Along with that it adds a sense of opulence with its attractive patterns that will emerge each time you look at it.

NEWTON GREY

With a polished finish, Newton Grey marble is a well-liked choice amongst buyer's for its light grey base. It is known for its texture and uniformity thereby making it a popular choice for flooring. Shades of grey can make the room look crisp and appear more spacious. Unique textures and patterns of this marble can infuse a serene and relaxing vibe.

CREMA MARFIL

Crema marfil is a textured creamy beige stone with watery veins. The emerging pattern makes the surface refined and elegant and an idealistic option for a modernist kitchen which is considered as the heart of the home. Thereupon the marble emanates a warm, comfortable and sophisticated vibe making it an apt pick for a calm and peaceful interior.

BLU LAGOON

A turquoise shade stone with impeccable golden veins is an absolute delight for sight. It is a voguish choice to give a stylish touch to bar tops, wall cladding and coffee table for your home. This marble can transform your space into a tropical retreat making it an avant-garde space that oozes sophistication by just being.

Switching a few countertops or floorings to marble can make your home look minimal yet eclectic. The touch of natural stones with a twist of new generation's taste is the perfect match for classic spaces. Aforementioned varieties provide a complete package to make every nook and corner of your house artistic. "RMR Marmo brings to the fore an exclusive marble range. We strive to add personality, character and a sense of opulence to your personal and professional spaces", says Saumya Sharma Maheshwari. RMR Marmo is based out of one of the largest imported marble showrooms in Rajouri Garden, Delhi. "Our mission is to provide a classic and modish marble collection by constantly innovating our products and making them easily affordable to our consumers", she adds. With their expertise after working for various residential and commercial projects over the years, they leave no stone unturned to provide you with only the best.

