Toronto, Ontario and Canada are making a come back - Stronger Than Ever

Toronto [Canada], September 6 (ANI/Newsvoir): Toronto Global and the International Economic Forum of the Americas announced that on September 9, 2021, they will co-host a global business summit to celebrate the re-opening of the Canadian and global economies.

Representing the fastest growing urban metropolitan region and tech hub in North America, Toronto Global and its partners are committed to continuing that pace of growth and investment - not only to get back to where the Toronto Region was before the pandemic but to go beyond what has been achieved already. The primary goal is to ensure that the Toronto Region leads the country's recovery and cements its place as the best location for investment in North America. This come back celebration will be staged live in-person at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto and virtually around the world.

The theme for the event, Stronger Than Ever, is a celebration of the team at Toronto Global and all the partners in the region, in the province and in the country, that are working together to reimagine how to emerge from this pandemic even stronger.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will kick off the summit by showcasing how the City of Toronto, the Province of Ontario, and Canada are safely re-opening the economy, safely re-opening business, re-igniting business investment and creating new, diverse and inclusive jobs.

This session will be followed by a series of discussions with domestic and global business leaders. The following have confirmed to date:

* Afsaneh Beschloss, Chief Executive Officer, RockCreek

* Patrick Pichette, Inovia Partner and Chairman, Twitter

* Jen Wong, Chief Operating Officer, Reddit

* C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, HCL Technologies

* Jan De Silva, President & CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade

* Erin Elofson, Head of Pinterest Canada

* Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys

Other domestic and global leaders are being invited to attend virtually, interact with the speakers and hold their own private meetings on business growth opportunities. Business people, students, civil society and the general public are invited to attend. There is no cost. Further information about the Summit, including registration, can be found at (https://www.strongerthanever.ca)

Quotes

John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto, "Before the pandemic, Toronto was the fastest growing city in North America - people and businesses were choosing our city to live, work and play. We are determined for that success to continue as the pandemic comes to an end and we reopen and rebuild our economy. I am so confident that Toronto - Canada's economic engine - will come back stronger than ever. This summit is one of the many ways we are letting the world know that Toronto is the best place in the post-pandemic world to invest and grow your business. I look forward to global business leaders joining us in September."

Doug Ford, Premier, Province of Ontario, "We are laying the foundation for a strong economic recovery in Ontario by increasing investment opportunities through trade and investment missions to position Ontario as a leader in innovation and technology. Ontario's deep talent pool, cutting edge innovation ecosystem, and competitive business costs continue to make our province an ideal place for investment and will contribute to building back our economy stronger than ever."

Stephen Lund, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Global, "This has been a difficult year, no doubt. Difficult for businesses, difficult for front-line workers, difficult for Canadians. However, the enduring confidence of investors in the Toronto Region has remained and we're very bullish about our opportunities going forward. I'm proud to be leading a team at Toronto Global that has never stopped believing in this region and never stopped driving towards bigger and better."

Toronto Global's team of experienced business advisors works to help international companies access the most dynamic and innovative region in the world. We actively seek global companies interested in expanding to the Toronto Region and connect investors with the right opportunities that will facilitate the successful growth of their business.

As an arms-length organization representing the Cities of Mississauga, Brampton and Toronto, and the Regional Municipalities of Durham, York, and Halton, we work with our partners in the Ontario and Canadian governments to provide a comprehensive, customized service that allows for a smooth transition for international companies wishing to do business here. Toronto Global is dedicated to understanding our clients' business needs and delivering tailored, innovative solutions that will set the stage for their success in the Toronto Region.

The International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) was established in 1994 with the mission of promoting an exchange of views and perspectives on pressing economic issues of our times among world leaders, renowned experts and business executives. The IEFA brings together members of the private, public and academic sectors to facilitate agreements, offer business opportunities and provide access to unique insights from leading specialists. In its 27 year history the IEFA has grown to become a landmark organization bringing together more than 17,000 participants and over 540 speakers combined under the auspices of four annual conferences: the Conference of Montreal, the Toronto Global Forum, the World Strategic Forum and the Conference of Paris.

For more information, please visit (https://forum-americas.org)

