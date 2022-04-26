Trace Network Labs Launches BUDDY, Connecting Metaverses via Digital Twin Avatars

You would like to read
- Quirky comedy 'Chuddy Buddy' marks superstar Jeet & filmmaker Abhishek Ray's entry into hindi short film genre
- Metawood launches Sher Shivraj Trailer; first Marathi movie trailer in Metaverse
- Launching Infosys Metaverse Foundry: Service to accelerate Enterprises' Ability to Evolve and Execute Strategies for Virtual-Physical Interconnections
- IIIT Hyderabad's annual R & D Showcase to be presented for the first time in metaverse
- After Daler Mehendi's Concert, PartyNite Metaverse Platform to celebrate 'Singles' Nite
New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Trace Network Labs has announced the launch of BUDDY, the first-ever product that enables the creation of realistic-looking digital avatars in the metaverse.
BUDDY facilitates virtual replications of the users themselves, bearing a complete likeness to their physical attributes and other characteristics.
Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Lokesh Rao, co-founder and CEO of Trace Network Labs said, "BUDDY launch is a culmination of many months of effort to create a product that will onboard a billion users in the next 5 years and make them ready for ANY Metaverse. While BUDDY does enable future residents to mint their own real, human-like avatars, it also aims to become a digital identity for Web3, just like Google is for web2 - a single-sign-on for all metaverses."
The project was first launched in its beta version at the WOW Summit Metaverse Festival and Crypto Expo 2022 in Dubai. It received an extraordinary response with over 600 Buddy avatars created and minted within 5 days by the visitors.
BUDDY provides a unique experience for metaverse users compared to what is available now. And this will be key to enabling creators to build digital life experiences for the meta-population.
Current Avatars in the metaverse are cartoon-looking and do not depict any traits of their physical counterparts. However, BUDDY will allow people to create their human-like looking digital self, with the ability to walk, run, shake hands with other avatars, among other things.
BUDDY avatars can be transferred across multiple metaverses, blockchains, games, and even virtual experiences that are built on various platforms. Simply put, a BUDDY avatar is metaverse agnostic.
Having real human looking avatars can positively impact the lives of a user. Think of someone who has lost a loved one. They can preserve the memories of their loved ones in a real-looking avatar which the user can then interact with inside the metaverse, providing a therapeutic experience for the user.
The product is now live on Trace Network Labs and one can mint BUDDY on (https://app.trace.network).
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor