Trailblazing women leaders win top awards at First MAKERS Conference in India

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first MAKERS India Conference, held on March 12 and 13, celebrated women's achievement and impact through two high-profile awards -- the 'Women Who Make India Awards' and the 'Emerging Women Entrepreneur 2021 Awards.'

MAKERS India is a leading digital platform by Verizon Media, focused on championing women's equality and promoting diversity and inclusion at the workplace. The awards were announced on Friday, March 12.

"Women leaders in India are blazing a trail as change-makers, innovators and successful entrepreneurs. Through these awards, MAKERS India is celebrating the growing influence and impact of women leaders and entrepreneurs who are advancing in their fields, emerging as valuable contributors to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Their phenomenal achievement is intersecting the Indian Government's efforts to expand the contribution of women towards India's future economic growth," said Nikhil Rungta, Country Manager, India, Verizon Media.

The 'Women Who Make India Awards', honoured three inspiring Indian women leaders who have been doing trailblazing work in their chosen fields.

* Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India & VP, Data Center Group, Intel Corporation was honoured with the Tech in innovation Award, for being a trailblazer in her field, and champion for women's inclusion at the workplace.

* Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder - BYJU'S was awarded the 'Women Entrepreneur of the Year' for her progressive leadership at the World's most valued edtech company.

* And finally, The 'Woman in Science' Award went to Dr Geetha Manjunath, Founder & CEO, NIRAMAI, for her breakthrough application of AI technology in medicine.

Jury picks 'big talent' achievers for Emerging Women Entrepreneur 2021 Awards

The MAKERS India Conference 2021 also instituted the 'Emerging Women Entrepreneur 2021 Awards,' to celebrate and acknowledge new voices of inclusion in the entrepreneur ecosystem.

This award was open for applications from women entrepreneurs across India, who through innovation and leadership, have made significant strides in their business. The winners for the various categories were decided by a jury comprising industry experts as well senior editorial staff from YourStory, HerStory and MAKERS India, based on an evaluation criteria that includes impact index, innovation index, inclusion index, relevance index and inspiration index.

The winners of the Emerging Women Entrepreneur 2021 Awards were:

* Jasmine Bala, Founder, Project Balika who took home the 'Award for Social Impact', for driving high impact in education.

* Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favourite makeup brand amongst millennials won the Award for Health & Lifestyle

* SelavaraniElangovan and SaradambaAnnasamudram, scientists at Corteva Agriscience, an agriculture company, won the technology award for their solutions focused on maximising productivity to enhance yield, sustainability, and profitability.

* Saloni Gaur, a creator of NazmaAapi, who is breaking the internet with her funny, engaging videos that highlight social issues, took home the 'Award for Influencer'.

* A special award for 'Young Achiever' went to Maya Anandan, a 14-year-old student of American Embassy School in New Delhi, who launched her own clothing brand, BoardBurn during the COVID lockdown!

The MAKERS India Conference, 2021 brought together influential women leaders in India from diverse fields to explore ways to accelerate women's equality. The sessions threw up new perspectives and ideas on themes like equality and inclusivity for women in the workplace.

The first India edition of the conference -- which has traditionally seen high-profile attendance in the US -- brought together women achievers, icons, and changemakers from various sectors. The speaker line-up included distinguished names such as Padma Shri Rani Rampal, Captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team; writer, educator and Founder of Katha, Geeta Dharmarajan and award-winning filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava.

Leading business leaders such as Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Moms Co; Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro; Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Megha Chawla, Partner, Bain & Company also participated and spoke at the event.

