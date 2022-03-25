TTK Prestige launches versatile and performance-packed superb 500W mixer grinder

You would like to read
- India's leading kitchen appliances brand TTK Prestige recently introduced the Super Saver offer
- Grind to perfection with Hafele's new range of mixer-grinder
- Hafele introduces new Premium Mixer Grinder Models to its countertop range of appliances
- Hafele launches strong, versatile and creatively workable Terra Quartz surfaces for wide array of home applications
- Armilo, a D2C tech brand from Pune, launches a new collection of diverse gadgets
New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/PNN): A mixer grinder plays an integral part in every Indian kitchen. As one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets, a mixer grinder is vital for preparing culinary delights as diverse as masalas, chutneys, dosas and idli batters, soups, smoothies, milkshakes, curries and others.
TTK Prestige's newly launched Superb 500W mixer grinder is built on the four pillars of durability, aesthetics, convenience and space-saving features. The elegantly designed model comes with an attractive dual-tone finish. The ergonomic and stylish jar handles offer a convenient and comfortable grip. The overload protection feature takes care of any overloading of the mixer grinder, whilst the robust and sturdy couplers are durable and long-lasting for life.
The Superb offers 3 Stainless Steel multi-purpose blades & 3 High-Quality Stainless Steel Mirror finish Jars -Dry Grinding, wet grinding and chutney. TTK Prestige's Superb is ISI certified and comes with a two-year warranty.
Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged as the go-to innovative kitchen appliances brand for home cooks. It is estimated that a TTK Prestige product exists in nearly every Indian kitchen. The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety and health, which forms the basis of every TTK Prestige product. Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of home-cooks across the country. With the launch of the Superb 500W, TTK Prestige offers home-cooks a powerful mixer grinder that can take care of all their grinding requirements.
The Superb retails for INR 3745 and is available for purchase at Prestige Xclusive stores, select dealer outlets, the exclusive e-store (https://www.prestigexclusive.in) and other leading eCommerce sites.
TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to homemakers' needs in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home', innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017. (https://www.ttkprestige.com)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor