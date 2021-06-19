TTK Prestige Ltd launches new e-commerce enabled website for its second brand "JUDGE" in India

TTK Prestige Ltd extended its e-commerce network to include its leading UK cookware brand Judge, which was launched in India in 2017.

The brand is part of the TTK Prestige-owned Horwood Homeware company and is targeted at value-seeking customers, who are in the market for quality kitchen solutions at competitive price points.

The Judge portfolio includes a vast array of products such as pressure cookers, cookware, gas stoves, bottles and flasks, mixer grinders, dinner sets as well as small appliances. Judge's new e-commerce site is , where consumers can find the entire collection for purchase.

With a 100 year legacy in the UK, Judge's innovative products are renowned for their quality and craftsmanship. The brand offers consumers functionality and performance, with attractive price points ranging from Rs 225 up to Rs 7995. All products are backed by the after-sales network of TTK Prestige.

"We are pleased to launch the e-commerce platform for Judge Kitchenware and Appliances. This is an opportune moment for us to accelerate the company's footprint by catering to a new segment of value-seeking consumers, who might be seeking lower price points. Now consumers across the country can avail of high quality and affordable products that can transform their kitchens and their cooking experience," said Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige.

The e-commerce platform has very attractive discounts and offers on almost all products ranging from 20 to 30 per cent.

TTK Prestige Limited (www.ttkprestige.com) is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige has emerged into India's largest kitchen Appliances Company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes.

In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home' a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.

