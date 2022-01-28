Turing launches a global, career-centric community for developers

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Turing, an AI-powered, international platform that connects software developers with high-quality, long-term, remote U.S. jobs, announced today the launch of Turing Community: a global career-centric community exclusively for developers.
With a mission to unleash the world's untapped human potential, Turing is building a diverse community, free and open to all developers worldwide. The community helps developers with job preparation, upskilling and reskilling, English communication and personal development, and mentoring, among other perks. Through this initiative, the company aims to build a safe space for developers to grow, seek guidance from experts, and progress in their careers.
With over 1 million developers signed up on Turing, the launch of a career-centric developer community will further strengthen the company's mission to help solve the challenges faced by software developers globally. The community plans to host a range of events including the Women's Mentoring Circle, Rethinking the Developer Career Path, and AMA Sessions with Senior Developers, amongst others. These events will equip developers with the necessary knowledge and tools to advance through their careers.
Commenting on the launch, Uma Subramanian, Sr. Director and Head of Developer Success and Community at Turing said, "Thousands of developers from more than a hundred countries have already joined our community and are making their way to the top with the tools and opportunities provided by the community. At Turing, our intention is not only to offer jobs but also to offer a community that inspires learning and development. Moreover, the community is equipped with tools that steer developers to their calling while understanding their passion and enhancing their skills. Aiding developers to walk the path to success resulting in breakthroughs in fields like science and tech-that is what the Turing community is all about-tapping into the world's unexplored human potential and bringing disruption to the industry while forming a legacy!"
Furthermore, the Turing Community aims to help developers form deep relationships with fellow developers, seek advice from industry veterans, and create positive experiences.
Founded in March 2018, Turing's Intelligent Talent Cloud uses AI to connect the world's best developers to high-quality U.S. jobs. Turing is the brainchild of Stanford alumni and serial AI entrepreneurs Jonathan Siddharth and Vijay Krishnan. The duo's previous company Rover, a machine learning-based content discovery engine, was successfully acquired.
With Turing, companies can hire pre-vetted, Silicon Valley-caliber remote software talent across 100+ skills at the "push of a button". 200+ firms, including Johnson & Johnson, Dell, Disney, Coinbase, Rivian, Plume, and VillageMD, have hired remote engineering talent from Turing.
The company recently entered unicorn territory (now valued at over $1.1 B) with a Series D round of financing and is backed by prominent investors such as WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Founders Fund (investors in Facebook, Tesla, Asana), Altair Capital, Mindset Ventures, Frontier Ventures, Gaingels, Facebook's first CTO (Adam D'Angelo), and illustrious executives from Google, Amazon, and Twitter.
To learn more about the Turing Community, please visit: (https://community.turing.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
