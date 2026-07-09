VMPL New Delhi [India], July 9: The UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2026 Founded by Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli and co-founded by Dr. Navana Kundu brought together professionals from the fields of business, corporates, coaching and authorship, along with industry pioneers and changemakers, on Saturday, June 27, celebrating excellence across leadership, innovation, education and personal development. The event opened with a red carpet reception, followed by the UAE National Anthem and welcome remarks from Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli, Founder of the Mastermind Awards, who highlighted the platform's mission of recognising individuals and organisations creating meaningful impact across industries. The ceremony was graced by H.E. Sheikha Dr. Ayesha Bint Saud Al Qassimi and Salma Saeed Salem Musallam Alkitbi as Chief Guests, joined by distinguished Guests of Honour including Rashad Haddad, Khaled Diab, Nidal Abou Zaki, Frank Beckmann, representatives from Gulf News, the Art of Living Foundation, and Ms. Nasra Mohammed Ali.

A key highlight was the recognition of Gulf News as the event's Official Event Partner, with Vijay Vaghela, CEO, Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief, and Tina Bhaktha, Director of Events and Special Features, representing Gulf News at the ceremony. The Art of Living Foundation was recognised as the Official Wellbeing Partner, reinforcing the importance of wellbeing and mindful leadership. The Foundation also showcased its renowned Intuition Process for Children, where participating students demonstrated intuitive abilities by identifying or predicting information while blindfolded, highlighting the potential of enhanced intuition through specialised training. The ceremony also featured a special recognition segment with DP World ILT20, where CEO David White and Head of Activations Arushi Mishra shared the league's vision, commitment to grassroots cricket, and plans for the upcoming season.

Special recognition awards were presented to H.E. Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Gulf News, Ajay Mathradas Khimji of the Art of Living Foundation, Sriman Japadas, and Lalchand S. Rajput. A standout moment of the evening was the official launch of CHARM: The Five Elements of Lasting Wealth by internationally acclaimed author and wealth strategist Sriman Japadas. The inspiring launch, followed by a ceremonial book signing with dignitaries and award recipients, captivated the audience and underscored the event's commitment to thought leadership, innovation, and lifelong learning. The programme featured keynote addresses by Ajay Mathradas Khimji, Ery Sanchez, Salman Kafeel, Khaled Diab, Dr. Catherine O'Farrell, and Mohammed Murtuza. It also featured an engaging panel discussion moderated by Khaled Diab, with Frank Beckmann, Sriman Japadas, Maurits Mannaert, and Laurens Mannaert sharing valuable insights on leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, and building lasting impact across industries.

Awards were presented across business, media, healthcare, education, coaching, entertainment, technology, fitness and literature. Recipients included Hubert Sepidnam (Mr. Taster), Ebraheem Al Samadi, Abdu Rozik, Ahmed Ben Chaibah, Ahmad Almarzooqi, Faizan Khan, Henrietta Newton Martin, Hafsah Babirye, Sofia Ibrahim, Mohammed Murtuza, Karl-Alexandre Chiniara, WASAKA Musical - singer Sajid Khan, Fahmil Khan, Pankaj Rangari, Dr. Rozhin Pahlevani, Lilya Hasbini, Misha Sharma Gambhir, Mariam Murtuza, Khushbu Chirag Jain, Salome Muhonja, and Toby Ayres. The evening concluded with a networking dinner, celebrating shared success. The Next Mastermind Awards will continue on November 21, 2026, focusing on Healthcare Leaders, Sports Leaders, Technology Leaders, Wellness Leaders, and Aesthetic Leaders.

Contacts Website: https://mastermindglobalawards.com/ Instagram: @mastermind_awards Email: Mansoor@wearebedazzled.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)