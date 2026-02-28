Siddharth Shahani, Co-Founder & Executive President, ATLAS SkillTech University and Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President, The University of British Columbia (UBC) at the announcement of a historic global education partnership.

PNN New Delhi [India], February 28: The University of British Columbia (UBC) ranked 38th globally, and ATLAS SkillTech University have joined hands together, making ATLAS UBC's first institutional partner in India and paving the way for the launch of globally integrated programs. In a defining moment for global higher education collaboration, The University of British Columbia (UBC) consistently ranked among the top 1% of universities worldwide, has announced its first-ever institutional partnership in India with ATLAS SkillTech University. This landmark alliance makes ATLAS SkillTech University the first University in India to partner with UBC, establishing a new global pathway for Indian students to access top-tier international education.

This significant collaboration coincides with the official visit of Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to India - a visit that underscores the shared commitment of Canada and India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to deepen educational innovation and expand transformative global opportunities for Indian students. The two institutions will co-develop a dual degree program enabling students to begin their academic journey at ATLAS in Mumbai, India's financial capital, and transition to the University of British Columbia (ranked 38th globally), enabling students to graduate with a globally recognized qualification. The program will be offered in line with applicable norms of the University Grants Commission. Detailed structures and disciplines to be announced shortly.

By starting in Mumbai students benefit from ATLAS's industry-integrated, multidisciplinary ecosystem, surrounded by the country's leading businesses, startups, creative industries, and innovation networks. The progression to UBC in Canada offers access to world-class research infrastructure, global faculty expertise, and an international academic community. Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Indu Shahani, Chancellor and Founding President, ATLAS SkillTech University, said "The future of higher education is borderless. By partnering with UBC, we are creating an academic continuum that begins in India and extends to the global stage - empowering our students to learn locally and compete internationally." Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President, The University of British Columbia (UBC) added, "India is one of the world's most dynamic and fast-evolving education landscapes. In ATLAS SkillTech University, we found a partner that shares our commitment to innovation, interdisciplinarity, and industry-connected learning. This collaboration enables us to build a meaningful academic bridge between India and Canada, creating high-impact global pathways for students."

This announcement represents a strategic academic alliance between India and Canada, it opens a transformative global opportunity for Indian students. By combining ATLAS's urban, industry-driven model with UBC's global research leadership, the partnership aims to redefine international education pathways for the next generation. About ATLAS SkillTech University: ATLAS SkillTech University, located in the heart of Mumbai's business district, is India's first urban, multidisciplinary university and the youngest in the country to be accredited with a NAAC A grade. Pioneering a new model of higher education, ATLAS integrates global collaborations, industry partnerships and an innovation-first approach to prepare future-ready leaders. Guided by the principles of India's National Education Policy 2020, ATLAS offers cutting-edge programmes across four new-age streams:

- Design & Innovation - Management & Entrepreneurship - Digital Technology - Law Its futuristic model has been co-created with an international community of scholars, academicians, industry experts and thought leaders, making it a hub where design, technology, strategy and leadership converge.