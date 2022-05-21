UK-based Institute of Analytics (IoA) sets focus on India; Bats for 100 per cent Data Literate Karnataka

Dr Clare Walsh FIoA - Head of Education and Rosie Sweeney, Head of Memberships from IoA, met Dr. Ashwath Narayan, at the side-lines of the Commonwealth Education Conference 2022 in London

As India continues to modernise its education and adopt technology across all spheres of life, including education and financial empowerment, It is evident that the netizens are highly data responsible and use the data at their disposal to make better decisions. Towards this, at the side-lines of the recently concluded ISDC Commonwealth Education Conference 2022 in London, the Institute of Analytics (IoA) proposed a pledge to nurture a data-literate Karnataka.

The Institute officeholders led by Dr Clare Walsh FIoA - Head of Education and Rosie Sweeney, Head of Memberships from IoA, met Dr Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Skill Development and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, in this regard and proposed to execute an exclusive program on data literacy among the government employees - to help them improve their analytics skills.

"The use of analytics and data science is not limited to high-tech industries. Its usage can add value to the operations of many organisations, including that of the government departments. IoA has offered a corporate membership, including hundred free affiliate memberships for the government employees," said Dr Clare, adding that "The membership will showcase the government's commitment to learning and career development of its employees by giving them access to resources and networking opportunities."

As part of the membership, the government of Karnataka would be able to promote job opportunities through the IoA social media channels and have exclusive invites to participate in IoA careers fairs and other networking events.

"As all members are required to sign up to our Code of Ethics, the government employees will also be able to showcase to the public that they are adhering to the highest professional standards and, in turn, build trust in what they do," added Dr Clare.

IoA is a UK-based not-for-profit organisation for analytics and data science professionals worldwide, committed to advancing the study, application and standing of analytics and data science in society.

The move is in line with IoA's partnership with the State Government on the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, which is set to bring together leading technology companies and start-ups in IT, biotech, and the deep tech who have been using analytics and data science to drive innovation in their businesses and predict future market trends.

The Institute of Analytics has accredited many University Degrees in Analytics and Data Science across the globe and in India and working in partnership with the leading British Education Provider; ISDC for the market expansion and growth in India.

