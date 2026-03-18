PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, sustainability, technology and valuations domains, today announced a strategic collaboration with Numero AI, a technology company that develops proprietary agentic artificial intelligence and software modules for finance transformation use cases. The collaboration brings together Numero's AI platform and technology capabilities with Uniqus' advisory, delivery, and client-engagement expertise to jointly scale AI-driven solutions for enterprise finance transformation. The joint offering is designed to help CFOs and finance leaders modernize core finance processes, accelerate the close, strengthen controls, and unlock richer, real-time insights for the business.

Sandip Khetan, Co-Founder, Global Head of Accounting & Reporting Consulting, Uniqus Consultech, commented, "Our collaboration with Numero represents an important step in advancing AI-led finance transformation for enterprises globally. By combining Numero's agentic AI platform with our advisory and implementation expertise, we aim to help organizations modernize finance operations, automate complex processes, and build more agile and data-driven finance functions." Karthik Ramamoorthy, Chief Executive Officer of Numero AI, added, "Uniqus brings strong advisory and delivery capabilities across finance transformation programs. Together, we aim to deliver integrated solutions that combine advanced AI technology with deep finance and implementation expertise to help enterprises optimize finance processes and accelerate their transformation journeys."

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on integrating advanced AI technologies with advisory expertise to help organizations build more efficient, technology-enabled, and scalable finance operations. Together, the companies aim to help enterprises modernize finance functions through intelligent automation, scalable cloud-native technology, and data-driven insights--while maintaining a strong focus on audit readiness, regulatory compliance, and risk management. About Uniqus Consultech: Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in Accounting & Reporting, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Sustainability & Climate, Tech Consulting and Valuations. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and UST.

Uniqus has a global team of 700+ professionals led by 85+ Partners & Directors across eleven offices in the USA, the Middle East, and India. The company serves more than 300 clients, including marquee names in each of the markets it operates in. Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services to its clients. For more information, please visit: https://uniqus.com/. About Numero: Numero is an AI-powered agentic execution platform built for the Office of the CFO. The platform acts as a processing engine on top of systems of record such as NetSuite, Zuora, Oracle, Salesforce, Coupa, Ironclad, SAP, and HubSpot, deploying specialized AI agents to automate document-heavy finance workflows with speed, accuracy, and human-in-the-loop oversight.

Numero AI is founded by a pioneering enterprise finance technology leader, Karthik Ramamoorthy, who has spent over two decades building software for the Office of the CFO. He previously co-founded RevPro, a leading revenue recognition platform acquired by Zuora, and has extensive experience building and scaling enterprise finance platforms used by global organizations. For more information, visit https://numero.io. Media Contact: Tanya Tandon, Director, Uniqus | Handheld: +91 9810027486 | Email: tanyatandon@uniqus.com Jimmy Shah, Associate Director, Uniqus | Handheld: +91 9429463153 | Email: jimmyshah@uniqus.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935740/Uniqus_Consultech_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)