The initiative connects serious players with a global panel of Grandmasters through a structured performance framework.

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 17: For thousands of competitive chess players, progress often slows just when the game begins to get serious. After mastering fundamentals and early tactics, many players find themselves stuck at the same rating level, unable to break through to stronger competitive performance. Recognizing this challenge, Upstep Academy has launched the Grandmaster Accelerator Program (GAP), a structured high performance training initiative designed to give serious players direct access to elite mentorship, strategic preparation systems, and the thinking frameworks used by Grandmasters. The program was created to address a long standing gap in chess training. While many students learn openings, tactics, and endgames, few are systematically taught how elite players think, prepare, and perform under tournament pressure.

The idea behind the program also reflects a personal motivation. Upstep Academy founder Abhijit Hatkar, a 2000+ FIDE rated chess player, has often reflected on the limitations of the training ecosystem during his own early chess journey. While he had access to coaching and tournaments, what he felt was missing was a structured system that could guide ambitious players step by step toward stronger thinking and performance. "When I was a young player, I often wished there was a structured system that could guide me step by step toward higher level performance," Hatkar said. "Not just classes, but a framework that teaches you how to think, prepare, and perform like a Grandmaster. GAP is something I have built for my younger self."

Through GAP, the academy aims to create a structured environment where serious players can systematically develop the strategic thinking and preparation methods required for higher levels of competition. Program Development and Pilot Phase Before opening the initiative to a broader group of players, Upstep Academy conducted a six month closed pilot with a limited group of existing students. The pilot phase served as a structured validation period to test curriculum design, monitor engagement levels, and evaluate the impact of the training framework. According to the academy, participation levels remained consistently strong during the pilot, with students reporting improved engagement and a deeper understanding of tournament preparation and strategic decision making.

One participant, Ram Gupta, described the experience as notably interactive. "I enjoy the sessions so much. I couldn't believe that Grandmasters actually teach in such an interactive way," he said. During the same period, Gupta recorded measurable competitive progress, gaining 136.4 FIDE rating points at the Athens of the East 5th International GM Open tournament after competing through 19 games at the event. Following the pilot phase, the academy expanded the program in February 2026, opening participation to serious players beyond its internal student base. Grandmaster Panel and Training Structure A central feature of the Grandmaster Accelerator Program is its international panel of experienced chess professionals who contribute to structured sessions and analysis discussions.

The panel includes GM Viswanathan Anand, India's first Grandmaster, five time World Chess Champion, and Brand Partner at Upstep Academy, along with GM Sahaj Grover, GM Farrukh Amonatov, GM Swayams Mishra, and IM Rakesh Kulkarni, Director of Chess.com India. Rather than operating as occasional guest instructors, these experts participate in an ongoing learning framework where students gain exposure to tournament preparation strategies, strategic analysis, and practical insights drawn from professional competitive experience. The structure is designed to create a consistent learning environment where knowledge is shared systematically rather than through isolated masterclasses. Connecting Students With International Mentors The program also reflects a shift in how elite chess mentorship can be delivered.

Through its digital structure, students and Grandmasters interact across multiple countries and time zones, allowing players to access mentorship that was historically limited by geography. For instance, a student based in Toronto, Canada can learn directly from GM Swayams Mishra, who is based in Odisha and served as coach of India's gold medal winning Women's Olympiad 2024 team. Similarly, a student from a small village in Uttar Pradesh may receive guidance from GM Sahaj Grover, India's 29th Grandmaster and former World Under 10 Champion, who is currently based in Budapest. Students also gain insights from GM Farrukh Amonatov, Tajikistan's first Grandmaster, as well as from GM Viswanathan Anand, who contributes to the program's broader mentorship framework. IM Rakesh Kulkarni, Director of Chess.com India, also plays an active role in the program through Booster Sessions focused on fun-filled learning sessions. Packed with knowledge and actionable insights to improve the overall game-play experience.

Through this structure, the academy has sought to create a cross border learning ecosystem where access to elite chess expertise is no longer defined by location. A Broader Performance Framework While advanced chess instruction remains the program's core focus, GAP has also been designed to address other factors that influence competitive performance. The initiative is led by Pankit Mota, Product Head of GAP and a 2100+ FIDE rated chess player, whose 18 year journey as a competitive player helped shape the program's structure. Reflecting on his playing career, Mota observed that many players devote thousands of hours to studying openings, tactics, and endgames, yet still struggle with factors such as psychological pressure, strategic fatigue, and decision making under tournament conditions.

"During my playing career, I spent years preparing moves, but there were always missing pieces in my preparation," Mota said. "The psychological and performance gaps often determine whether a player reaches the podium or hits a plateau. GAP was designed to fill those missing pieces." To address these challenges, the program incorporates additional elements alongside technical training. These include Booster Sessions focused on sharpening calculation depth and decision making during high pressure tournament moments, Psychology Sessions designed to strengthen mental resilience and focus, and PTM Sessions that align parents with the long term development process and performance tracking of young players. Expanding Access to Elite Training

Upstep Academy states that the broader objective behind GAP is to create a more structured ecosystem for chess development and to expand access to elite mentorship. While Grandmaster-led accelerator programs globally often operate at premium price levels, the academy has positioned GAP at a lower cost in an effort to ensure that committed players are not restricted by financial barriers. The academy views the program not simply as a training batch but as part of a larger effort to create a long term performance pathway for aspiring competitive players. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)