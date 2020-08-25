Uptake Partners with PositiveEdge to Offer Predictive Analytics to India's Heavy Industry

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Uptake has announced that it is working with PositiveEdge as it enters the Indian market for the first time. PositiveEdge is a well-established distributor of Artificial Intelligence enabled cloud solutions in the Indian market, helping industrial companies adopt advanced technologies, making them an ideal partner for Uptake.

The partnership will join Uptake's predictive analytics solutions with PositiveEdge's ability to equip Indian-based operators with streamlined workflows, optimizing asset health and maintenance.

"Our India-based customers in energy, rail, and trucking are unlocking actionable insights hidden in the flow of their available work order data. Uptake's optimized maintenance strategies and predictive analytics have the ability to transform the productivity of the Indian industry without adding more machines, vehicles, or assets to their operations," shared Shivendra Singh Sainger, CEO of PositiveEdge. "In the Indian trucking industry alone, 25-30 per cent of trucks at any time are idle because of inadequate insights related to health and maintenance of vehicles. Wasted fuel costs, idle assets, and underutilized data are chronic problems of underperformance not only with fleet operators but with state road transport corporations too. Across all heavy industries, Uptake's proactive recommendations and insights mitigate these problems and empower operators to do more with the same number of assets."

As the Indian industry moves forward and looks toward AI as a way to digitally transform, operators need advanced analytics to drive efficiency, the productivity of assets, environmental sustainability, and safety. Indian industry is slated for prodigious growth in the near future that will require tracking increasing varieties and numbers of assets under management, including trucking which grew at 13.3 per cent CAGR to $160 billion in 2019 and rail, valued at $26.2 billion in 2019 and expected to triple in freight traffic to 3.3 billion tones by 2030. To date, the Indian market lacks a configurable industrial platform that detects, identifies, and prevents asset failures while optimizing maintenance strategy and supply chain.

"We're excited to work with PositiveEdge and leverage their deep expertise and experience in implementing digital solutions for customers across India that boost productivity and sustainability standards," said Brad Keywell, Founder & CEO of Uptake. "As one of the fastest-growing markets for Uptake's technology, India is fundamental to supporting the optimization of asset maintenance globally across industries."

PositiveEdge, which helps customers implement digital transformation solutions from cloud software companies like Microsoft, Zendesk, Automation Anywhere and Salesforce, unifies maintenance processes its customers need. With Uptake's industrial predictive maintenance, PositiveEdge adds an innovative advanced analytics solution to its portfolio of configurable software solutions throughout India and to the additional markets of the Middle East it already serves.

Over the course of its six-year history, Uptake has improved operational efficiency by enabling operators to move beyond pre-scheduled time and mileage-based maintenance to predictive maintenance. Providing industry-specific maintenance recommendations and insights based on real-time and historical asset data, industrial companies across trucking, mining, rail, wind, and grid energy systems, have been able to act, saving time and money.

Uptake's partnership with PositiveEdge comes as it expands globally to provide advanced analytics solutions within integrated workflow software to diverse industrial customers, including the US Marines, Berkshire Hathaway Energy & MidAmerican Energy Company, and Daimler & US Xpress.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)