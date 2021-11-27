Uranus collects over 2.5 tons of used cooking oil from hotels in Chennai to turn it into biodiesel

You would like to read
- Freedom Rice Bran Oil new 5-Litre jar unveiled
- Ahead of the festive season, Brillare introduces India's first Zero Dilution Hair Oils, infused with Ayurvedic and natural ingredients
- Kauvery Hospital successfully treats senior citizen with skin cancer radiation therapy used to remove tumour
- Taj named strongest hotel brand in the world
- Sarovar Hotels and Resorts open their doors in Mussoorie with Madhuban Sarovar Portico
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Providing a commercially viable solution to the food industry to dispose of its used cooking oils (UCO), Uranus Oil Corp, a Chennai-based startup in renewable energy and waste management solutions, collects UCO for a price and supplies them to manufacture biodiesel, a cleaner and greener form of diesel.
Uranus has recently set a record by collecting over 2.5 tonnes of UCO in a month from restaurants, hostels, canteens and other similar sources in and around Chennai.
UCO pose a threat to human health, when consumed, and to the environment, when dumped untreated. Hence, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Biodiesel Association of India, have recently launched the Repurpose UCO (RUCO) program, to prevent UCO from getting into the food supply chain or the environment, and to use it for producing biofuel.
Uranus is an authorized UCO aggregator, enrolled in the RUCO program. The company distributes 'RUCO cans' to hotels, hostels, canteens, and other such outlets to collect the UCO, and supplies the collected oil to Pan Oleo Energy Limited (formerly, DCI Limited), a large-scale biodiesel manufacturer and renewable energy company in Tamil Nadu, which converts UCO into biodiesel, a cleaner and greener form of diesel.
Uranus is scaling up its operations rapidly in order to collect about 15 tonnes of UCO per day by the end of 2022.
In his comments, Business Management Graduate from the US Mr. Vasanth JB, Co-founder of Uranus Oil Corp, said, "Edible oils are the primary source of unsaturated fats and vitamin E in human diets. They are used in frying, baking, and other types of cooking and food preparations in restaurants, fast foods and households. However, when cooking oils are reheated again and again, they release toxic substances. These oils also increase free radicals in the body which in turn cause inflammation and various chronic diseases.
If there is no alternative to collect UCO, they could find their way to smaller restaurants, dhabas, and street vendors or be discarded in an environmentally hazardous manner. Our model offers a commercially appealing and effective solution in this space."
UCO are a key ingredient in making biofuel, specifically biodiesel. Biodiesel can be used as an alternative to conventional petro diesel, and thus help in reducing the country's dependency on fossil fuels.
Restaurants who want to dispose of their used cooking oils, can contact Uranus Oil Corp at +91 93840 09625 or email at ruco@uranusoil.com.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor