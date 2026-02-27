NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27: Acclaimed designer Gauri Khan has, for the first time, collaborated with a South India based developer URBANRISE to co-create Whispers of Sky.

Rising in Shollinganallur, Urbanrise Whispers of Sky designed by Gauri Khan is a next generation, luxury address for the city's upwardly mobile families and professionals. Spread over approximately 6.09 acres, the development will feature 623 premium residences, across high-rise towers in Phase 1, offering spacious 3 BHKs and an exclusive 4 BHK tower, crafted for contemporary urban living.

Speaking about this Mr. Manoj Namburu- Chairman & Managing Director, Urbanrise said, "Customer delight is the benchmark we hold ourselves to. By partnering with the best in design and execution, we ensure our customers are proud owners of homes that exceed expectations. Our collaboration with Gauri Khan Designs is in that direction. The design values and aesthetics that Gauri Khan Designs brings to the table match our organization's ethos." "I am confident that the discerning customers of Chennai will love this creation by Gauri Khan," added Mr. Namburu.