UST accelerates digital transformation for retailers by partnering with Blue Yonder

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has expanded its partnership with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, to offer services for Blue Yonder's retail planning and execution solutions to retail customers.
UST has enhanced its professional services capabilities by acquiring resources from Blue Yonder, allowing UST to offer its current and future retail customers new exciting possibilities to gain further benefits. UST is an accredited Blue Yonder partner for the implementation of existing and future retail planning solutions. UST is a worldwide global technology provider for the retail industry and counts 12 of the top 25 retailers as long-term clients.
While Blue Yonder will continue to develop its solutions, UST will leverage the partnership to introduce add-on capabilities to these solutions to meet customer needs. UST will offer Blue Yonder customers capabilities from its existing practices, including innovation labs, test automation factories, big data, AI practices, cloud technologies, and more.
"Our partners form an integral part of the UST family, and we are pleased to become a Blue Yonder partner," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST. "We focus on bringing value to our customers through innovative digital transformation. We have long-term relationships with our retail customers, in some cases spanning 10 to 20 years of engagement and have a good understanding of their needs. We are able to leverage our domain and technology IP around data integration and complement partner solutions to support their needs. We look forward to implementing Blue Yonder's solutions, which we believe uniquely supports many of the next generation needs of the retail industry."
"Blue Yonder has always been focused on developing the features and capabilities the market needs in merchandise and assortment planning. We are excited to expand that focus by working closely with the UST team to advance the overall capabilities we can now offer to customers," said Bill Owen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Blue Yonder.
