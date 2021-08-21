Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's first branch in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21(ANI/PNN): Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited inaugurated its very first branch in Karnataka. The residents of JP Nagar, Bengaluru now avail of the Bank's products and services, including savings bank account, current account, fixed deposits and recurring deposits, amongst other facilities. With this, the Bank has 587 branches in 193 districts in the country spread across 17 states and 2 Union Territories.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate a branch in Bengaluru, the first in the state of Karnataka. It is indeed a historic moment for the Bank. I wish them the very best in their endeavour to spread their footprint further in the Southern region. CDC has been a long term investor in Utkarsh Small Finance Bank nearly since its inception. Their commitment towards financial inclusion and supporting many micro-entrepreneurs in low-income states is commendable, and equally, their efforts towards seamless digitalization prove their ability to provide banking services across different clientele base," said Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia, CDC Plc

"The city has myriad factors that contribute to the growth of entrepreneurs, start-up ventures, technology giants, and homepreneurs. We are in a position to provide banking and financial services to each of these categories and more. While support to the businesses is a given, our products and services encompass the needs of the general public across strata," said Govind Singh, MD & CEO, USFBL.

The Bank is in a position to provide an array of financial products and services to its customers, including savings and current accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits, and various loan products such as housing loans, business loans, and loans against property. With its branch infrastructure, digital banking capabilities and ATM network, the Bank offers integrated customer service. Customers can access banking services through multiple channels, including banking outlets, ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking, tab banking and call centre. As the Bank expands into newer markets and geographies, it continues to widen its customer base. The Bank provides a facility to customers for opening a bank account without having to visit the branch through the tab-based application assisted model, "Digi On-Boarding".

The launch is aligned with the Bank's strategy to extend its reach to offer various financial services. It includes wholesale lending, micro banking loans (JLG loans), MSME loans, housing loans, loans against property, commercial vehicle loans, construction equipment loans and two-wheeler loans along with current and savings accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, insurance and investment products to its customers.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)