Vani Moto eyes extensive EV service, repairing network across cities

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI/PNN): The popularity of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is on the rise. Gujarat is a leader in sales of electric vehicles in the country, while in Gujarat, Surat is way ahead of other cities. To ensure EV owners can access service and repair easily, Vani Moto Private Limited has embarked on a journey to establish EV service and repairing centres in different cities. Apart from EV manufacturing and sales, Vani Moto is the only company in the country set up a network of EV service and repair centres.
In Surat, the company has established its network and also provided special training for mechanics and garage owners.
Sharing more details, Vani Moto's Director Jenish Shah said, "Many companies have forayed into the EV segment due to rising interest. However, most of them are interested only in increasing sales. They set up just one or two service centres, which means vehicles do not get serviced or repaired in time, and vehicle owners have to face several hassles. We want to ensure that our customers do not face such problems, so we are rolling out an extensive service and repairing network for EVs in various cities, even before opening our showroom."
He informed that Vani Moto has established a network in Surat before opening its showroom. The company has also reached out to mechanics and garage owners and associated with them to ensure seamless service and repair offerings to vehicle owners.
"We are providing them special training for servicing and repairing electric vehicles. We will also appoint them as our agents. This way, they will have an opportunity to earn extra money," added Shah.
