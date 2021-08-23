Venture Catalysts is now the exclusive startup ecosystem advisor for Shark Tank India

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adding yet another feather to its cap, Venture Catalysts, India's first and largest integrated startup incubator and accelerator, today announced that it has been named as the "Startup Ecosystem Advisor" to Sony TV and StudioNEXT for the first edition of official Shark Tank coming to India this year
Shark Tank is a globally famous, critically acclaimed and Multiple award winning reality show which would provide aspiring entrepreneurs and startup owners with a platform to pitch their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest in their ideas while reaching to millions of households through Television
Since its inception in 2016, Venture Catalysts has been pivotal in strengthening India's startup ecosystem, which is one the fastest-growing in the world. The Mumbai-based early-stage investor and integrated incubator offers a 360-degree support to budding entrepreneurs, empowering them with access to capital, expert guidance on the technical know how's, and networking opportunities with startup investors, HNIs and industry stalwarts.
With a dedicated focus on startups from Bharat or tier-II and tier-III cities in India, Venture Catalysts has now emerged as the world's seventh most active early-stage investor and integrated incubator with 200+ deals and a 5,500-strong angel network over. Notably, 30% of its portfolio and 40% of the investors on Venture Catalysts are from smaller towns.
Speaking on the development, Anuj Golecha, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts, said, "Shark Tank has enabled the transformation of many less-known startups into multi-million-dollar businesses across the world, and the Indian edition of the show will present unbridled opportunities for the home-grown startups that are looking to launch their business off the ground. We are delighted to partner with StudioNEXT and Sony TV, as we look forward to playing our part as the Startup Ecosystem Advisor and leverage our expertise on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India to find the next-generation of startups that have the potential to bring large-scale disruptions. This collaboration syncs with our vision of contributing to the growth of India's startup community, especially outside the metros."
Even amidst the pandemic, Venture Catalysts has been aggressively investing in startups across verticals. In the first five months of 2021, the venture capital fund has closed 47 deals, which includes startups like Janani, ImagineXP, ION Energy, TrulyMadly, Pariksha, Vital, among many others. The latest collaboration further reinforces Venture Catalysts' position as the undisputed leader in the early-stage investment realm and is a testament to the role it has played in nurturing and bolstering the startup sector in India.
